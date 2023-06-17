Engine Does 99 cobra intake fits into 95 Gt ?

Hi all,

I’ve mustang 95 GT automatic transmission and I’ve found a cobra upper and lower intake, I guess from 1999 cobra (see below images).

I wonder is it possible to make swap (does cobra intake fits into 95 GT automatic) - if your answer is yea what I need to buy more?

If the answer is no, if I had a mustang 99 GT manual would be possible to swap?

I also share my engine image :)
 

