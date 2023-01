So far on this project I've pulled the dash and installed pedals, moved the speedometer cable, and replaced the factory heater core. Everything looked pretty good but with this being an Indiana car the dust is unbelievable. I had to source an o2 sensor harness for the conversion...since it was an auto car it came out of I had to swap pins. The gauge pod hasn't been wired up yet...just sitting on the dash. I've also had to replace the door lock cylinders and replaced the bushings inside the passenger door motor. I still need to replace the door lock actuators. I've got all the parts ready in my shed ( I'm a broke guy so no sweet garages for me ). Ultimately, I'm trying for about 400 at the wheels with this setup. Everyone I talk to says I should be in the 425 range. There's a lot to this swap so I wanted folks to see how us poor folks suffer outside in the cold for our passions...numb fingers and all. Lol