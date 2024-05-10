Electric problem, battery cable touched ground

9

95 mustang gt 302

New Member
Sep 11, 2023
7
0
1
Florida
#1
Hi. I recently changed alternator power wire, I didn't have time to put fuse inline

Somehow it came in contact with power steering pulley and was getting sporadic ground.

I fixed the cable and replaced alternator. But car turns off after 20 min of driving. When I let in cool down, it drives again.

If I don't let cool down it cranks but no start.

With hood open it starts after 10 min,
With hood closed it takes much longer.
 

  • Sponsors (?)


#2
See if the computer will communicate with a scanner or use jumper method to make the check engine light will blink, some years don't have a CEL so use a test light

Electrical - How To Pull Codes From EEC-IV In 86- 95 5.0 Mustangs

@Noobz347 - The code dump procedure isn't in the sticky - you may want to add it... Dump the codes: Codes may be present even if the Check Engine Light (CEL) isn't on. Dumping the computer diagnostic codes on 86-95 Mustangs Revised 26-July-2011. Added need to make sure the clutch is...
stangnet.com stangnet.com
I suspect a TFI issue but I'd start by checking the computer.
Do this checklist next time it shuts down and won't start.

Cranks OK, but No Start Checklist for Fuel Injected Mustangs

Cranks OK, but No Start Checklist for Fuel Injected 5.0 Mustangs model years 1986-1995 A word about this checklist before you start: it is arranged in a specific order to put the most likely failure items first. That will save you time, energy and money. Start at the top of the list and work...
www.stangnet.com www.stangnet.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

T
03 Gt battery issues while driving
Replies
3
Views
903
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
H
70 fastback: Good battery, but nothing happens.
Replies
12
Views
924
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
hankmeister
H
B
Electrical Alternator charging issue.
Replies
4
Views
919
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
bjornsn95
B
9
1995 Mustang GT Crank no Start
Replies
6
Views
2K
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
SRago
S
D
Massive battery power drain
Replies
4
Views
1K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Mstng93SSP
Mstng93SSP
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu