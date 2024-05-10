Electric problem, battery cable touched ground

95 mustang gt 302
New Member
-
- Sep 11, 2023
-
- 7
-
- 0
-
- 1
Hi. I recently changed alternator power wire, I didn't have time to put fuse inline
Somehow it came in contact with power steering pulley and was getting sporadic ground.
I fixed the cable and replaced alternator. But car turns off after 20 min of driving. When I let in cool down, it drives again.
If I don't let cool down it cranks but no start.
With hood open it starts after 10 min,
With hood closed it takes much longer.
Somehow it came in contact with power steering pulley and was getting sporadic ground.
I fixed the cable and replaced alternator. But car turns off after 20 min of driving. When I let in cool down, it drives again.
If I don't let cool down it cranks but no start.
With hood open it starts after 10 min,
With hood closed it takes much longer.