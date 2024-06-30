Engine technical question

I have at my disposal a 1998 Explorer 5.0 drivetrain that can be used in a 1965 mustang. It is the "P" head version with 4 hash marks on the heads. The spark plug angle is different than most all other 289/302/5.0's. I was curious if anyone has used a 5.0 with the "P" heads in a 1965 or 1966 Mustang in particular but the main question is, will

"Tri-Y" exhaust headers fit the "P" heads and in the 65-66 bodies, would the spark plugs be more difficult to change. I hope to gain some information from someone else's

experience because if it is going to be an issue, I'll round up a set of E7T? truck/GT heads or some 1996 Explorer 3 bar heads that DO NOT have the modified plug angle. Thanks in advance for any insight.