Fox [email protected]#$ Black Jack!

My dad had a bra
Here's a car I bought two days ago from a nice fella named Ron in NJ. Yes, it's identical to the other 1991 black hatchback, except that it has a black interior. I am getting back to work on the turbo '91, and I plan to work on a couple of things, like swapping a couple of body panels and the black interior for the grey in my other '91 hatch. In the mean time, I'm going to enjoy driving this one, as the drive-train is fantastic:

Performance parts:
GT40X heads/GT40 tubular intake/ E-cam
1.7:1 Roller rockers
70mm TB (BBK)
Pro-M bullet 75mm MAF
Looks like an AFM "power pipe" CAI, but the guy said MAC fenderwell CAI
BBK 1 5/8" Long tubes, O/R H-pipe, Flowmaster 2-chamber mufflers
UD pullies
Smog pump eliminated

Fuel:
Kirban AFPR
Walbro 255 LPH pump
30lbs injectors

Ignition:
Blaster Coil
MSD 6AL box w/ 6000 RPM limiter
MSD Cap
Ford 9mm Wires

Driveline:
King Cobra Clutch
4.10 gears
31 spline Moser Axles
Kevlar Trac-Loc clutches
FRPP Aluminum Driveshaft
Transmission Mount
FRPP Steel Flywheel

Suspension:
"Lakewood traction bars," which just look like LCAs to me, but I don't know the difference
BBK Uppers
Lakewood 50/50s in the rear
Rear B-Springs (but uninstalled fronts came with car.. makes the car look like the back is sagging, though it isn't)

Extras:
Hurst Line Lock
Saleen Whale Tail
Autometer Shift light set at 5600
FRPP Chrome Valve Covers
ARP exhaust Bolts
Ron Davis Radiator with Canton overflow tank
New-ish Goodyear Eagle GTs (no traction in 1st)

Problems:
- half-dollar sized bubble in right rear 1/4 panel & minor rust in the door wells, but the frame/suspension/body otherwise look great
- Overheats gradually at idle or low speed. This is surprising considering the stock fan and Ron Davis Radiator. I'll focus on this for a bit... Replacing the cracked fan and fan-clutch, and putting in a 192* Tstat tonight
- No Headliner... Swapping black interior into my other car, and I'll order one from LRS
- Whistling sound in vicinity of the driver's side of the GT40 upper... I'm thinking it's a vacuum leak, but don't see anything.
- CAI tubing rattles into the strut tower
- Rear Latch doesn't close well
- minor wobble in the brakes (Stock brakes always sucked, lol)
- Fuel Pressure is low @ only ~30psi w/o vacuum (will recheck to ensure the underhood gauge is accurate, and may put it on my local dyno to check the AFR. I can't hear any detonation, and it may just be the 30lbs injectors are set there intentionally as there is no chip
- No sub-frame connectors!!! How is that possible, given all the other mods?
- Center dash vents are missing the center fins

Pleasant surprises:
A/C blows extra cold after I stopped at an A/C and had it vacuumed and recharged properly.
No CEL light
All gauges work perfectly
Came with all receipts and a 276 rwhp dyno
Came with extras: front B-springs, distributor w/ TFI, BBK equal length shorties, A9L box, Sunroof,

I'm not sure how long I'll keep it as an extra project. Either way, I'm pretty happy about it.

My dad had a bra
Well I forgot to mention that I'm pretty sure, based on carfax, that it has about 180,000 miles. However, I have a stack of receipts for the replacement driveline, accessories, etc...
 
It's only an inch or two. What's the big deal?
That's a nice looking car, man. I love a nice lx hatch! Only thing better than owning one... is owning two!:nice:
 
My dad had a bra
Nothing's wrong with a 2G alternator that works lol. When it craps out, in goes the 130 amp, assuming I still have the car.

I'm not sure where I'm going with this car, though. I'm gonna start to work out the kinks, and maybe in the long run, I'll keep it. Soon, I'll have a TKO from the beast ready to go in it. If I keep it, I'm thinking: 3.55s (speedo matching), swap in the TKO, and then maybe I'll build the basic turbo combo I've always wanted: stock block w/ HCI & a 66-70mm turbo, 42lbs injectors, 255LPH pump with a kenne-bell boost-a-pump. A car like that would probably make 500rwhp by 13 psi. So, back it off to 10psi, and drive it all day every day. Only other thing I'd need would be sticky tires and maybe an upgraded brake system.
 
It's only an inch or two. What's the big deal?
FastDriver said:
Nothing's wrong with a 2G alternator that works lol. When it craps out, in goes the 130 amp, assuming I still have the car.

I'm not sure where I'm going with this car, though. I'm gonna start to work out the kinks, and maybe in the long run, I'll keep it. Soon, I'll have a TKO from the beast ready to go in it. If I keep it, I'm thinking: 3.55s (speedo matching), swap in the TKO, and then maybe I'll build the basic turbo combo I've always wanted: stock block w/ HCI & a 66-70mm turbo, 42lbs injectors, 255LPH pump with a kenne-bell boost-a-pump. A car like that would probably make 500rwhp by 13 psi. So, back it off to 10psi, and drive it all day every day. Only other thing I'd need would be sticky tires and maybe an upgraded brake system.
Take it from me.. you're going to need a real clutch, unless you have some kinda restraint with the happy pedal. I don't. Stage 2 spec is a sissy..LOL
 
My dad had a bra
We're talking about alternators, not clutches...

On clutches, though... I've never run a stage spec 2, but a spec 3 held up great behind my twin-turbo car. The King Cobra clutch in it now is fine until I swap over the TKO, at which point, the Spec 3+ will come along with it.
 
It's only an inch or two. What's the big deal?
FastDriver said:
We're talking about alternators, not clutches...

On clutches, though... I've never run a stage spec 2, but a spec 3 held up great behind my twin-turbo car. The King Cobra clutch in it now is fine until I swap over the TKO, at which point, the Spec 3+ will come along with it.
I was referring to a recent experience of mine with a spec 2+, after reading your laundry list of turbo enhanced goodness you have planned. My point was, with a 500hp car even on the street don't expect an inferior clutch to last, because mine didn't.. I'm moving up to a twin.. ask @GroverDill about his opinion of his 3+. It convinced me to step up is all I'm saying.
 
My dad had a bra
Ok, thanks for your clutch advice. I will not be looking at Spec Stage 2s, but I will be using the same Spec Stage 3+ that handled 760rwhp like a champ. I think it'll take the 450-500 I might make some day in the future.
 
My dad had a bra
Seems I solved my minor overheating issue today. After replacing the stock fan, fan clutch, t-stat (from 180 to 195*), and water pump, what actually fixed it was replacing the ASP under drive pulley on the water pump with the stocker. Well, I might have wasted $33 on a water pump, and $60 on a fan clutch, but I appreciate the peace of mind that comes with knowing the cooling system is in good shape.
 
My dad had a bra
Ron was super nice! I really liked him.

I put the car on a dyno today and will post the results. I was only looking at the AFR to make sure that it wasn't running lean. It wasn't. With the motor hot, it ran 12.8-13.2 range and 260 rwhp. Cold, I saw it run as high as 13.5:1, and 271rwhp. I'm looking forward to comparing the last owner's dyno with mine, because I believe he went from shorties to long tube headers. I'd like to see if there's any more mid-range. Although it's possible that the car is down on power compared to his last run (276rwhp), different dynos, different days operators, etc... I'd curious about the torque curve, though. I'd like to see how the long-tubes compared to the shorties.

I should get a chance to take the car out for test 'n tune on Thursday night. The drag strip, Kilkare, is just a couple miles from my place.
 
  • Like
Reactions: 1 user
FastDriver said:
Ron was super nice! I really liked him.

I put the car on a dyno today and will post the results. I was only looking at the AFR to make sure that it wasn't running lean. It wasn't. With the motor hot, it ran 12.8-13.2 range and 260 rwhp. Cold, I saw it run as high as 13.5:1, and 271rwhp. I'm looking forward to comparing the last owner's dyno with mine, because I believe he went from shorties to long tube headers. I'd like to see if there's any more mid-range. Although it's possible that the car is down on power compared to his last run (276rwhp), different dynos, different days operators, etc... I'd curious about the torque curve, though. I'd like to see how the long-tubes compared to the shorties.

I should get a chance to take the car out for test 'n tune on Thursday night. The drag strip, Kilkare, is just a couple miles from my place.
He ran the car i forgot what it did...mid 13s i want to say.... he was a little rusty LOL....
 
My dad had a bra
296 rwtq, but the run started at about 3800 and the torque was already dropping from its peak. 14* base timing.

Honestly, I think the power it made is right on the money. I would've guessed 270rwhp, as I've had 2 other GT40X combos that were both in that area. I actually thought the longtubes would give just a bit more, and bet the dyno owner it would make 280rwhp. He bet 295. I won $5!

I'm not disappointed at all. The car runs strong, doesn't detonate, looks decent. If there's much left in the combo, I'll find it at the track. Honestly, it's making enough power to get me to 500 with a turbo, if I choose to go that route.
 
My dad had a bra
I'm on my way to the track for the first time in probably 6 years!!! So excited. I'm not hoping for much. With Goodyear Eagle GTs in the stock size, I doubt I'll see the good side of a 2.0 60', but it's still going to be fun! Anyone taking bets? I think the car will go in the 13.5-13.7 range as it sits.
 
My dad had a bra
I must say that the I am very pleasantly surprised! The 60' was as bad as I imagined it would be, but my ET was better! The car is definitely geared well for the trap speed and power band!

I am proud to present Black Jack's first timeslip, and its fastest ET to date! The last owner told me he ran a [email protected] best.

20150702_200457.jpg


60': 2.24
1/8: [email protected]
1/4:[email protected]

I'm stoked that on its very first run it only ETed 0.06 seconds slower than the fastest ET I ever got out of my 1997 Corvette (bone stock) - a [email protected], despite 60'ing worse. The corvette used to run high 1.9s to 2.1s in the 60' with street radials.

I only got 2 runs in tonight, and on the second run, I treed much better with a .0547 reaction, and I really tried to slip the clutch, but these tires just weren't having it. It ran a
60': 2.31 60',
1/8: [email protected]
1/4: [email protected]

I also recently received the dyno files and will add them momentarily.

Chris
 
