Shuttleman83
Active Member
-
- Jun 30, 2019
-
- 186
-
- 11
-
- 28
Fidanza 96-04 2v 4.6 Mustang GT 6 Bolt Iron Flywheel - perfect shape, never used, just opened to see if it lined up. There is just a bit of dust on the flywheel from shipping.
Item weight is roughly 23.5 lbs
Location - Williamsport PA
Payment - PayPal, local payment via cash
BIN price - $100 including usps shipping
PM me directly for fast sale or post BIN SOLD
Item weight is roughly 23.5 lbs
Location - Williamsport PA
Payment - PayPal, local payment via cash
BIN price - $100 including usps shipping
PM me directly for fast sale or post BIN SOLD
Attachments
Last edited: