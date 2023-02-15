Flow Numbers for PI, SVO, TFS 185, Ported TFS 185, TFS R, and Ported TFS R Heads

Y

Yel2002GTAuto

Member
Sep 26, 2022
47
1
8
Granit City, IL
So I am putting up some of my research on all 2V Heads.

Goal is to help everyone wether N/A, Boosted or any other application to help you select the best combination or improve your goals.

I have researched the depth of all the boards to find flow numbers for all common 2v applications. I did not find any flow numbers yet for PI Ported and SVO Ported heads but here is a real world comparison of almost everything available to you.


Intake # @ .28 flow testedResearch on Head specs by Type for Flow Numbers and HP Potential
Flow NumbersStock PISVO44 CC TFS44cc TFS PortedTFS RTFS R Ported
0.1515456676167
0.2102106122132131132
0.3138155172193193193
0.4153177212231234231
0.5156193133253264266
0.55159203241260271278
0.6160206236263276292
Exhaust # @ .28 flow testedResearch on Head specs by Type for Flow Numbers and HP Potential
Flow NumbersStock PISVOTFS44cc TFS PortedTFS RTFS R Ported
0.1494642625162
0.2849095100105100
0.3107119134138152188
0.4123134164188183199
0.5133140174206195206
0.55136141177209197212
0.6138143180214199219
 

  • Sponsors (?)


Y

Yel2002GTAuto

Member
Sep 26, 2022
47
1
8
Granit City, IL
Next, I did the math on potential power N/A for all these heads above.

NOTE: This math typically doesn't cover everything like High Compression, Short runner intakes, big cams, etc.... use this as a tool as this measures head flow potential and many factors can raise or lower power numbers.

Math is as follows: (Intake max flow x .28 (measured flow as flow bench)) (results from flow bench results x .28 times the number of cylinders (8)) (calculated percentage of exhaust to intake flow by taking exhaust then divide by intake peaks) (next take results from 2nd step with number of cylinders and multiply by percent flow from exhaust/intake) This will give you estimated FWHP. I used a standard 15% to calculate for drive train loss but this will vary from manual to auto. Usually manuals are 12-15% and autos are 15-18% drive train loss. With aluminum Flywheels, 9.5 in stall converters, aluminum Drive Shafts, and lower gears rations like 373s or 410s can also help reduce drivetrain loss.

As an example, my auto has a 9.5 inch 4000 stall converter, aluminum DS, and 410 gears. I estimate this saved around 3-4% in drivetrain loss so around 13-15% range. Manuals with lighter flywheel, ds, and gears tend to be estimated in 12-14 ranges as another example.

I believe the calculations accurate plus or minus 10 percent from final numbers as noted above for CR, Intakes, cams and other power adders. Efficiency is always the key factor.

Here are the calculations below:

By Head Type and Flow #sPotential HP Calulations based on Head Flow Numbers
PI Heads Stock(160 * .28 = 44.8) (44.8 * 8 = 358.4) (138/160 = 86.25%) (358.4 * 86.25% = 309.12 FWHP) (309.12 -15% = 262.752 RWHP)
SVO Heads(206 * .28 = 57.68) (57.68 * 8 = 461.44) (143/206 = 69.41%)(461.44 * 69.41% = 320.28 FWHP) (320.28 -15% = 272.24 RWHP)
TFS 44cc Heads(236 * .28 = 66.08) (66.08 * 8 = 528.64) (180/236 = 76.27%)(528.64 * 76.64% = 405.14 FWHP) (405.14 -15% = 344.37 RWHP)
TFS 44cc 185 Ported Heads(263 * .28 = 73.64) (73.64 * 8 = 589.12) (214/263 = 81,36%)(589.12 * 81.36% = 479.30 FWHP) (479.30-15% = 407.41 RWHP)
TFS R 195 Heads(276 * .28 = 77.28) (77.28 * 8 = 618.24) (199/276 = 72.1%) (618.24 * 72.1% = 445.75FWHP) (445.75 -15% = 378.88 RWHP)
TFS R 195 Ported Heads(292 * .28 = 81.76) (81.76 * 8 = 654.08) (219/292 = 75%) (654.08 * 75% = 490FWHP) (490.56 -15% = 416.97 RWHP)
 
Y

Yel2002GTAuto

Member
Sep 26, 2022
47
1
8
Granit City, IL
Couple things to note - Don't let the RWHP numbers fool you for the TFS R heads.... they can take cams up to .650 lift and need a big bore block too or .20 overbore on a 281 to fit. They would be close in stock form but have seen 58hp gains on engine dyno charts with cams going from .575 lift to .625 lift on the R heads... Stock TFS only can handle .580 lift max.

Very interesting and I plan to post some details soon on power numbers and how I think the real world results impacted vs math noted above...

Stay tuned...

Ed
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

M
New Ported SVO Flow numbers. Cam recommendations?
Replies
3
Views
2K
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
y2k02
y2k02
ScortLX
TRICK FLOW HEAD INFO!!!
Replies
93
Views
9K
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
02nightmaregt
02nightmaregt
dcurtis
Another Head Flow Chart
Replies
6
Views
3K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
86bluecobra
8
5spd GT
AFR and Trickflow Head Information
Replies
25
Views
61K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
NIKwoaC
NIKwoaC
billfisher
5.4 3v dyno sim with big comp cams <6000rpms
Replies
33
Views
3K
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
billfisher
billfisher
Top Bottom
New
Hot
Menu