Flow Numbers for PI, SVO, TFS 185, Ported TFS 185, TFS R, and Ported TFS R Heads

By Head Type and Flow #s Potential HP Calulations based on Head Flow Numbers PI Heads Stock (160 * .28 = 44.8) (44.8 * 8 = 358.4) (138/160 = 86.25%) (358.4 * 86.25% = 309.12 FWHP) (309.12 -15% = 262.752 RWHP) SVO Heads (206 * .28 = 57.68) (57.68 * 8 = 461.44) (143/206 = 69.41%)(461.44 * 69.41% = 320.28 FWHP) (320.28 -15% = 272.24 RWHP) TFS 44cc Heads (236 * .28 = 66.08) (66.08 * 8 = 528.64) (180/236 = 76.27%)(528.64 * 76.64% = 405.14 FWHP) (405.14 -15% = 344.37 RWHP) TFS 44cc 185 Ported Heads (263 * .28 = 73.64) (73.64 * 8 = 589.12) (214/263 = 81,36%)(589.12 * 81.36% = 479.30 FWHP) (479.30-15% = 407.41 RWHP) TFS R 195 Heads (276 * .28 = 77.28) (77.28 * 8 = 618.24) (199/276 = 72.1%) (618.24 * 72.1% = 445.75FWHP) (445.75 -15% = 378.88 RWHP) TFS R 195 Ported Heads (292 * .28 = 81.76) (81.76 * 8 = 654.08) (219/292 = 75%) (654.08 * 75% = 490FWHP) (490.56 -15% = 416.97 RWHP)

Next, I did the math on potential power N/A for all these heads above.NOTE: This math typically doesn't cover everything like High Compression, Short runner intakes, big cams, etc.... use this as a tool as this measures head flow potential and many factors can raise or lower power numbers.Math is as follows: (Intake max flow x .28 (measured flow as flow bench)) (results from flow bench results x .28 times the number of cylinders (8)) (calculated percentage of exhaust to intake flow by taking exhaust then divide by intake peaks) (next take results from 2nd step with number of cylinders and multiply by percent flow from exhaust/intake) This will give you estimated FWHP. I used a standard 15% to calculate for drive train loss but this will vary from manual to auto. Usually manuals are 12-15% and autos are 15-18% drive train loss. With aluminum Flywheels, 9.5 in stall converters, aluminum Drive Shafts, and lower gears rations like 373s or 410s can also help reduce drivetrain loss.As an example, my auto has a 9.5 inch 4000 stall converter, aluminum DS, and 410 gears. I estimate this saved around 3-4% in drivetrain loss so around 13-15% range. Manuals with lighter flywheel, ds, and gears tend to be estimated in 12-14 ranges as another example.I believe the calculations accurate plus or minus 10 percent from final numbers as noted above for CR, Intakes, cams and other power adders. Efficiency is always the key factor.Here are the calculations below: