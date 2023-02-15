Flow Numbers for PI, SVO, TFS 185, Ported TFS 185, TFS R, and Ported TFS R Heads

Yel2002GTAuto
Sep 26, 2022
- 47
- 1
- 8
So I am putting up some of my research on all 2V Heads.
Goal is to help everyone wether N/A, Boosted or any other application to help you select the best combination or improve your goals.
I have researched the depth of all the boards to find flow numbers for all common 2v applications. I did not find any flow numbers yet for PI Ported and SVO Ported heads but here is a real world comparison of almost everything available to you.
|Intake # @ .28 flow tested
|Research on Head specs by Type for Flow Numbers and HP Potential
|Flow Numbers
|Stock PI
|SVO
|44 CC TFS
|44cc TFS Ported
|TFS R
|TFS R Ported
|0.1
|51
|54
|56
|67
|61
|67
|0.2
|102
|106
|122
|132
|131
|132
|0.3
|138
|155
|172
|193
|193
|193
|0.4
|153
|177
|212
|231
|234
|231
|0.5
|156
|193
|133
|253
|264
|266
|0.55
|159
|203
|241
|260
|271
|278
|0.6
|160
|206
|236
|263
|276
|292
|Exhaust # @ .28 flow tested
|Research on Head specs by Type for Flow Numbers and HP Potential
|Flow Numbers
|Stock PI
|SVO
|TFS
|44cc TFS Ported
|TFS R
|TFS R Ported
|0.1
|49
|46
|42
|62
|51
|62
|0.2
|84
|90
|95
|100
|105
|100
|0.3
|107
|119
|134
|138
|152
|188
|0.4
|123
|134
|164
|188
|183
|199
|0.5
|133
|140
|174
|206
|195
|206
|0.55
|136
|141
|177
|209
|197
|212
|0.6
|138
|143
|180
|214
|199
|219