Nov 7, 2024
Hi everyone, I'm new here :)

Recently became the owner of a '79 ghia with the not-so-mighty 2.8 Cologne and auto!
It sat for 30 years in a garage and I'm a bit of a rookie, so I'll soon be asking for technical advice on getting it back on the road once I figure out where.

Hope you'll be able to help ^^

Cheers

-Zach

IMG_20240928_123733.webp
IMG_20240928_123745.webp
 
Reactions: Willybill32, 89ripper, Monkeybutt2000 and 3 others

#2
Swap in a Windsor V8 with a good carb and replace a small mountain of suspension parts. :nice:




Hey! Look at the rear wiper everybody! :parg:

Probably one of the rarest options on a Fox body. LoL





On a side note: Somebody else can correct this if I'm wrong:

I think the car has been painted before. I [think] the louvers behind the rear window cam from the factory, black.
 
#3
Welcome to :SN: Zach!

Saw a post he made on Reddit that no one replied to after 3 days:

https://www.reddit.com/r/Foxbody/comments/1gjs0n2/i_have_two_weeks_to_get_a_79_fox_back_on_the_road/?utm_source=embedv2&utm_medium=comment_embed&utm_content=action_bar


He has a little less than 2 weeks to get this thing running from what I can gather. I recommended he ask here to see if anyone can point him in the right direction. It has a 2.8, the person I usually link @jozsefsz is who I think of when someone mentions the 2.8 - maybe he can help and give some good advice! :cheers:

It may not hurt to start a build/progress thread in the Fox section below, the thread would most likely have more eyes on it there.
 
Reactions: ZachOrie
#4
LILCBRA said:
Welcome to :SN: Zach!

Saw a post he made on Reddit that no one replied to after 3 days:

https://www.reddit.com/r/Foxbody/comments/1gjs0n2/i_have_two_weeks_to_get_a_79_fox_back_on_the_road/?utm_source=embedv2&utm_medium=comment_embed&utm_content=action_bar


He has a little less than 2 weeks to get this thing running from what I can gather. I recommended he ask here to see if anyone can point him in the right direction. It has a 2.8, the person I usually link @jozsefsz is who I think of when someone mentions the 2.8 - maybe he can help and give some good advice! :cheers:

It may not hurt to start a build/progress thread in the Fox section below, the thread would most likely have more eyes on it there.
Your mission, should you decide to accept it, is to move this thread to the Fox Talk section (where it will get the most eyes), change it to a [Progress Thread], and edit the title to reflect something of the [issue] and [timeline].

At a later date, you might review the thread again and determine if it would be better suited for [2.3 tech] but... Let's see how the thread develops.
 
Reactions: LILCBRA
#5
Noobz347 said:
Swap in a Windsor V8 with a good carb and replace a small mountain of suspension parts. :nice:




Hey! Look at the rear wiper everybody! :parg:

Probably one of the rarest options on a Fox body. LoL





On a side note: Somebody else can correct this if I'm wrong:

I think the car has been painted before. I [think] the louvers behind the rear window cam from the factory, black.
Haha engine swap is out of the picture for now! I'm a student and I don't have that kind of money... another day surely!

Didn't know about the rear wiper! That's neat :D
Also is there something on the car that could confirm its original color? I don't think the VIN mentions it.
 
#6
Noobz347 said:
Your mission, should you decide to accept it, is to move this thread to the Fox Talk section (where it will get the most eyes), change it to a [Progress Thread], and edit the title to reflect something of the [issue] and [timeline].

At a later date, you might review the thread again and determine if it would be better suited for [2.3 tech] but... Let's see how the thread develops.
Ight, I'll get that running:nice:
I did ask a question in the feedback area regarding where I should post my thread, considering the tech threads only mentionned the 5.0 and 2.3 engines.

Though if you say I can just put it in the general talk thread, I'll do that :)
 
#7
ZachOrie said:
Ight, I'll get that running:nice:
I did ask a question in the feedback area regarding where I should post my thread, considering the tech threads only mentionned the 5.0 and 2.3 engines.

Though if you say I can just put it in the general talk thread, I'll do that :)
That wasn't for you. It was for the mod that posted above us. :)
 
Reactions: LILCBRA
#10
ZachOrie said:
Haha engine swap is out of the picture for now! I'm a student and I don't have that kind of money... another day surely!

Didn't know about the rear wiper! That's neat :D
Also is there something on the car that could confirm its original color? I don't think the VIN mentions it.
The rear wiper is a recent thing here. Someone posted just a couple weeks ago about evidence of a rear wiper in their car that didn't have one anymore. I was one person who didn't realize they even came as an option. Now, here we are with your car that has the wiper.

As for confirmation of the original color, there are a few things you can look at. First, you could pull some carpet back or some interior trim and see if it's a different color. That would most likely be the easiest. Or, if the car still has any identification on it anywhere, specifically a door tag, the color code should be there as long as it's not damaged or painted over. Here are a couple pics from my 87 to help illustrate. As you can see, a previous owner painted it red but the original color was cabernet. My door tag isn't as legible as it should be, so it's hard to tell using that as a reference.


20241027_183809.webp
20241107_164421.webp
 
Reactions: General karthief
#11
LILCBRA said:
The rear wiper is a recent thing here. Someone posted just a couple weeks ago about evidence of a rear wiper in their car that didn't have one anymore. I was one person who didn't realize they even came as an option. Now, here we are with your car that has the wiper.

As for confirmation of the original color, there are a few things you can look at. First, you could pull some carpet back or some interior trim and see if it's a different color. That would most likely be the easiest. Or, if the car still has any identification on it anywhere, specifically a door tag, the color code should be there as long as it's not damaged or painted over. Here are a couple pics from my 87 to help illustrate. As you can see, a previous owner painted it red but the original color was cabernet. My door tag isn't as legible as it should be, so it's hard to tell using that as a reference.
The wiper thing feels like quite the discovery xD I'm guessing there's no production numbers for an option like this?
Regarding the color, last I checked the undercarpet and door sills were the right color but I'll make sure when I get the opportunity.
That cabernet color is nice! I'd have been slightly disappointed by the new color haha
 
#12
LILCBRA said:
Moved. :banana:
Okay so now that it's a tech thread I can get into the thick of the business!

Here goes: THE PITCH :banana:
Strap in, ima talk alot

So as stated this is kind of time-sensitive, but I understand that if I have to take my time, I'll take my time.
My experience working on cars is fairly limited, but I think (I think?) I have pretty good theoretical knowledge.
Do feel free to be very explicative and exhaustive anyways! ;)

Car has sat for 30 years indoors (apparently), was last on the roads in 92, and spent the last couple of month outside before I could pick it up.
I believe that it's true because the body seems pretty healthy, no major rust except surface corrosion from what was probably humidity, especially under the hood (pics below).
From what I've been told the car just stopped being driven, but I guess you can never be sure about what people say. Thus my carefulness with the engine.

Talking of engine... Under its hood thrones the unadmirable 2.8 Cologne V6, rated at an announced 110-ish horsepower, which this one surely won't be capable of... if it ever does fire up. :cautious:
Transmission is an automatic, from what I've read it should be a c4 or a c3 but I'm not sure how to check that.
Good news is the engine turns pretty well by hand and seems fairly complete.

The bad news is I know nothing about cologne v6s so my previous statements might be completely wrong. :nice:
Also the brakes, though apparently complete, do absolutely nothing. Same for the handbrake.
I have no idea how the electronics dealt with the humidity, also one of the previous owners clearly did something with the wiring because the radio area is hacked and there are JVC speakers under the dash...

IMG_20241030_085547.webp
IMG_20241030_085558.webp


What I've done for now is that I've looked around in the engine trying to find clearly missing/broken parts.
This is what I've found:
- What I've identified as a missing PCV valve, some dirt might have gotten through the hole into the valve covers. I'll probably have to take it off to clean it properly inside:

PCV Valve Missing.webp


- A completely corroded -and flattened in an area- pipe at the back of the engine that seems to connect both exhaust manifolds and lead them through a T-junction to a... thing? (solenoid, filter...?) which is disconnected, so I have no idea where it goes. :chin
I'm hoping it's a recirculation/smog thing so it wouldn't be too much of an issue for now:

Destroyed Hose.webp


- Carburator flap doesn't move when moving the accelerator, so maybe missing pieces? It looks pretty corroded so it could be stuck in some way?

IMG_20241106_174205.webp


- And for extra puzzle: random lines that were disconnected here and there and I'm not sure where they go, though they're probably linked to the carb, like as pressure lines for the starter or choking systems.

So I've went ahead and bought some parts (rockauto), mostly filters and fuel stuff to replace what was most likely destroyed from years of stale fuel rotting everywhere (I understand that this is generally what happens with old cars).
Plan is to change the fluids and oil filter, unplug the fuel line and crank it empty. Just to see if there are any bad noises.
Is there something else I can do before that? I've heard people talk about pouring a tiny bit of oil in the cylinders.

From there on I don't really expect the carburator to have any will to live function properly so I plan on rebuilding it (got a rebuild kit).
With that done I'll try firing it up. :cool:

I'll attach some extra pictures of the engine if you guys can make out anything from them. They're not great but I'm sure someone will notice something.
Obviously feel free to ask for extra details :nice:

Oh also the chassis number ("Fahrgestell nr.") was covered with tape for some reason? :scratch:
And I don't have the trunk key so that's closed until I change the lock cylinder...
 

  • Like
Reactions: General karthief
#15
I concur with Noobz - I'd say get your carb cleaned up/rebuilt/replaced, plumb a gas can to feed it and see if it'll start. If it is how the sellers say, maybe you'll get lucky and it'll fire up without too many issues. If not, then you can go from there and find out why.

The 2.8 is a carryover engine from the Mustang II/Capri too. So if you have access to anything about those cars you may find something useful there. Like this post from our II section - it may be putting the cart before the horse, but there's some good info here:

T

Thread 'How To Get More Out Of 2.8?'

Hey so I recently picked up a gorgeous 2.8 l 1974 mustang 2 and absolutely love it! I have a laundry list of projects I've got lined up for this from bumper to bumper, but before I get started on those I want to get the most I can out of this engine so far I've gotten a new carburetor (2bbl) I believe and spark plugs in it. It starts up semi reliably now but doesn't have allot of get up and go any advice on how to get more power out of this or any advice in general would be greatly appreciated!

So far the only advice I've gotten is sell it and buy a nova and I'm not re ally feeling that...
 
  • Like
Reactions: ZachOrie
#17
02 281 GT said:
I seem to recall reading somewhere that the rear window wiper was only a feature on cars sold in Canada or otherwise exported.
Click to expand...

I was thinking that too (local law thing) but I haven't seen the smoking gun. I've also seen it suggested that:

1. Had to be on a car that was [ordered].
2. Was a dealer option available from Ford.
 
