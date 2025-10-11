Fuel starvation issues, 91 EFI to carb swap. Car dying after 1-3 gallons used. EFI tank, electric fuel pump, bypass regulator. Dual fed carb

Recently acquired a 91 Mustang that has been carb swapped. However suddenly the car is dying after 1-3 gallons of gas used. Starts and runs fine, then it dies due to what seems like fuel starvation. Filling it with 1 gallon of gas gets the car started and enough to get home.

Parts:
Stock efi fuel tank
4-7 psi external electric pump
Bypass regulator
Holley carb

I’ve already ran a new return line and gas is flowing though it.

The Electric pump was mounted above the tank, so I plan to move that first and test. Assuming this may be causing airlock

My other guess is maybe there is an issue with the EFI tank sump not filling up correctly or fast enough. Possible sender or return issue. Any ideas?

Is there a better way to permanently fix this? Either by doing 84-85 style carbureted fuel tank swap. Fuel cell which is not ideal for trunk space + spare tire. What are my best option here for future proofing and fixing this issue?
 

What's inside the EFI tank where the pump used to be? Is your new external pump sucking fuel through the old pump and fuel sock? Did you check to see if the rubber hose and whatnot inside the tank is still in good condition?

And yes, I think your new pump should be located so that it doesn't have to suck fuel against gravity. If it is mounted above the tank, its always fighting gravity. If it is below the tank, it still has to fight gravity to get the initial prime. But after that, the fuel in the line heading downhill towards it should help keep it primed.

The carb style tank, with the fuel exiting the bottom of the tank would prevent your pump from having to fight against gravity. Its not clear yet if thats actually the cause of your issue.
 
