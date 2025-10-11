Fuel starvation issues, 91 EFI to carb swap. Car dying after 1-3 gallons used. EFI tank, electric fuel pump, bypass regulator. Dual fed carb

Recently acquired a 91 Mustang that has been carb swapped. However suddenly the car is dying after 1-3 gallons of gas used. Starts and runs fine, then it dies due to what seems like fuel starvation. Filling it with 1 gallon of gas gets the car started and enough to get home.
Parts:
Stock efi fuel tank
4-7 psi external electric pump
Bypass regulator
Holley carb
I’ve already ran a new return line and gas is flowing though it.
The Electric pump was mounted above the tank, so I plan to move that first and test. Assuming this may be causing airlock
My other guess is maybe there is an issue with the EFI tank sump not filling up correctly or fast enough. Possible sender or return issue. Any ideas?
Is there a better way to permanently fix this? Either by doing 84-85 style carbureted fuel tank swap. Fuel cell which is not ideal for trunk space + spare tire. What are my best option here for future proofing and fixing this issue?
