Fuel starvation issues, 91 EFI to carb swap. Car dying after 1-3 gallons used. EFI tank, electric fuel pump, bypass regulator. Dual fed carb

What's inside the EFI tank where the pump used to be? Is your new external pump sucking fuel through the old pump and fuel sock? Did you check to see if the rubber hose and whatnot inside the tank is still in good condition?



And yes, I think your new pump should be located so that it doesn't have to suck fuel against gravity. If it is mounted above the tank, its always fighting gravity. If it is below the tank, it still has to fight gravity to get the initial prime. But after that, the fuel in the line heading downhill towards it should help keep it primed.



The carb style tank, with the fuel exiting the bottom of the tank would prevent your pump from having to fight against gravity. Its not clear yet if thats actually the cause of your issue.