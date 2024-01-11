Fox Full service manuals

I did a google and stangenet search and couldn't find this

onlymanualsdotcom/ford/mustang[/URL]


pick year"64-and manual and click download

You'll receive an email link and be asked to donate, you can donate anywhere between $0-$10 to download

I received a detailed 7800 page service manual on my 87 covering all engines, looks like quite a read
 

