Fuse box swap

S

selldeadsmith404

New Member
Sep 3, 2025
2
0
1
New York City Massapequa
#1
I have a question about my 03 mustang GT convertible about the fuse box under the hood can centennial can I swap it out with a 2000 mustang convertible I have a little drawing made up as for the small fuses at the bottom the one with all the fuses at the top is the new fuse box out of the 2000 the one with the little fuses in only is the old box and you see where there's mission fuses I have the new in marketing yellow so in the yellow are the empty spots that don't take fuses Green marks do Hold and take a fuse diagrams that I've looked up I'll illustrate 7 fuses in that area the fuse box that came out of the car had eight the new one has six the only discrepancy 24 which is the ccrm I'm a little confused we're there somebody that can help me out on this I surely would appreciate
 

  • Sponsors (?)


#2
What a mess.

You need to try and describe your issue again. With sentences and punctuation.

It sounds like you're traying to swap a 2000 fuse panel into an 2003.

Are they exactly alike? If not, don't do it.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

B
Electrical Fuse 8, Light Green / Black Wire
Replies
7
Views
181
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
bleedinggreen
B
G
Help! Radio, door chime fuse keeps blowing.
Replies
1
Views
49
2.3L (N/A & Turbo) Tech
91AOD5.0LX
91AOD5.0LX
E
WTB under hood fuse box and harness for 2001 Bullitt
Replies
0
Views
93
Want to Buy
edtrae
E
E
P1633
Replies
2
Views
72
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
EmberGT04
E
D
1999 G/T 4.6 A/C clutch not engaging.
Replies
2
Views
158
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
David B.
D
Top Bottom
Forums
Menu