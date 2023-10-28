Gas cap Gasket thickness

I have posted similar post regarding gasket replacement.
The gasket on my 1971 Mach1 pop open gas cap is cracked and flattened. Believe it is the original.
I have finally decided as suggested in previous post to buy a piece of Nitrite rubber or cork and try and make my own.

What is the thickness I should buy? Can’t measure the gasket on the cap and if I try to take off it will break up.
 

