GroverDill said: Have you seen these cars in person? I hope you are not randomly lowballing offers via email/text



Take this for what it is worth, I have sold a number of cars on CL over the years and in my opinion you are not making yourself out as a serious buyer.



When I sell cars



No offers except in person, emailed/texted offers are discarded

Offering 60% of asking price is a huge LOWBALL offer and would also be ignored Click to expand...

I respect that way of doing things, and I doubt that feeling is mutual. The offer I made on car #2 is an online only sight unseen auction. It's very hard to interact with the guy to ask questions and I'm obligated to follow through on the offer if it's accepted. But, that's the process on ebay. You either buy it now, or make an offer. There is no in-person negotiation expectation in the least.My offers are never to offend, but are meant as the start of a negotiation process. Your strategy works fine for a guy who's local to you, but I'm looking 5-hours drive away. I can't afford to start the negotiation in person. And be honest, you and your buyer both know what you're willing to spend if a car is fairly represented. Asking price is just that, too. It's the start of the negotiation. There are a lot of folks who ask a very high price so that the initial offer comes in where they really want to sell.Now, when I make an offer and it's accepted, I always follow through so long as the car was fairly represented. I bought my Corvette that way (in Ohio when I lived in Florida). I bought Blackjack that way (in New Jersey when I lived in Ohio). I bought my Saturn (8 hours away). And when I bought my truck locally (in Dallas), I made the offer in person because I could afford the loss of time if we weren't going to come to a deal.Oh, and FWIW, my strategy for selling is to be absolutely firm with the price in the ad and to work down incrementally in the ad until it sells. When I get an offer, low-ball or otherwise, I just let them know how often I drop the price and by what increment. And in 6 weeks, if the doesn't sell, it'll drop to the price you're offering. That way, I'm fairly confident it'll sell. The only time I take an offer that doesn't match is when its my next incremental drop and I'm ready to drop it anyway.