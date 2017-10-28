FastDriver
My dad had a bra
SN Certified Technician
-
- Sep 5, 2001
-
- 5,112
-
- 1,758
-
- 224
Update: Original thread name: "On the hunt for my next fox" This thread started as a hunt across the fox market that led to an amazing fox. I really like the search & story, and I'm going to keep it going as the progress thread for my Reef Blue '93 GT, which I purchased from GroverDill in Nov'-Dec' of 2017. We had a little fun with the Stangnet boys by dragging it out a bit in this thread... Read on if interested.
I'm on the hunt for a fox with a nice suspension and brake package and preferably n/a that would be a fun track-day car at Laguna Seca, which is only about 15 minutes from my house. I'm also interested in a C6Z, potentially. However, I think it would be even more fun driving a Maximum Motorsport fox that's tens of thousands cheaper on Laguna Seca, because foxes are awesome and underrated and I'd be more inclined to push closer to the limits in a sub-15k car, as opposed to a $35k car.
I'd also be interested in one, at any price, with a clean black interior to swap with my project's ratty grey interior, or in a good deal on something that would be fun to grudge race for the 2 years I'll live in Cali, but wouldn't kill me on resale.
I'm actively scouring the online markets from San Fran down to LA and out to Vegas area looking for a good deal on anything. I bought and sold my last fox, "blackjack," for $6,500 and in the mean time had it for a year and a half, had a blast running it at the local dragstrip, and enjoying it on the occasional cruise.
This is our hobby, right? So, I'm just planning to use this thread to document the quest for my next fox, and feel free to chime in about the cars I'm most interested in or anything else. -Chris
I'm on the hunt for a fox with a nice suspension and brake package and preferably n/a that would be a fun track-day car at Laguna Seca, which is only about 15 minutes from my house. I'm also interested in a C6Z, potentially. However, I think it would be even more fun driving a Maximum Motorsport fox that's tens of thousands cheaper on Laguna Seca, because foxes are awesome and underrated and I'd be more inclined to push closer to the limits in a sub-15k car, as opposed to a $35k car.
I'd also be interested in one, at any price, with a clean black interior to swap with my project's ratty grey interior, or in a good deal on something that would be fun to grudge race for the 2 years I'll live in Cali, but wouldn't kill me on resale.
I'm actively scouring the online markets from San Fran down to LA and out to Vegas area looking for a good deal on anything. I bought and sold my last fox, "blackjack," for $6,500 and in the mean time had it for a year and a half, had a blast running it at the local dragstrip, and enjoying it on the occasional cruise.
This is our hobby, right? So, I'm just planning to use this thread to document the quest for my next fox, and feel free to chime in about the cars I'm most interested in or anything else. -Chris
Last edited: