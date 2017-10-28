Progress Thread "Grover" Progress Thread - Clip from Foxtoberfest

FastDriver

FastDriver

My dad had a bra
SN Certified Technician
Sep 5, 2001
5,112
1,758
224
Fort Knox, KY
#1
Update: Original thread name: "On the hunt for my next fox" This thread started as a hunt across the fox market that led to an amazing fox. I really like the search & story, and I'm going to keep it going as the progress thread for my Reef Blue '93 GT, which I purchased from GroverDill in Nov'-Dec' of 2017. We had a little fun with the Stangnet boys by dragging it out a bit in this thread... Read on if interested.

I'm on the hunt for a fox with a nice suspension and brake package and preferably n/a that would be a fun track-day car at Laguna Seca, which is only about 15 minutes from my house. I'm also interested in a C6Z, potentially. However, I think it would be even more fun driving a Maximum Motorsport fox that's tens of thousands cheaper on Laguna Seca, because foxes are awesome and underrated and I'd be more inclined to push closer to the limits in a sub-15k car, as opposed to a $35k car.

I'd also be interested in one, at any price, with a clean black interior to swap with my project's ratty grey interior, or in a good deal on something that would be fun to grudge race for the 2 years I'll live in Cali, but wouldn't kill me on resale.

I'm actively scouring the online markets from San Fran down to LA and out to Vegas area looking for a good deal on anything. I bought and sold my last fox, "blackjack," for $6,500 and in the mean time had it for a year and a half, had a blast running it at the local dragstrip, and enjoying it on the occasional cruise.

This is our hobby, right? So, I'm just planning to use this thread to document the quest for my next fox, and feel free to chime in about the cars I'm most interested in or anything else. -Chris
 
Last edited:
  • Like
Reactions: 1 user

  • Sponsors (?)


#2
Car #1 is potentially a good deal:

00m0m_cBcbe04NVi9_600x450.jpg 00O0O_1W7J6BZFuTR_600x450.jpg 00S0S_cPq8e20R5Ib_600x450.jpg 00T0T_hDZZEurGO15_600x450.jpg 00707_fYzuOZIdkBw_600x450.jpg 00808_iprt9AQ3rl8_600x450.jpg 01717_iuzg2pei1DV_600x450.jpg

AFR 165 heads
JGP custom cam( .516-.531 lift 112 lobe)
Explorer Manifold

FMS shorty headers
MSD 6a ignition box and coil
March Ram Air intake
BBK 75mm throttle body
Ron davis radiator
FMS B or C springs (1" all around)
FMS control arms
KYB front struts
MMS caster plates
Tokico 5 way adjustable shocks
Kenny brown subframe connectors(welded)
HPM LCAs
3:55 gears
8.8 Eaton super duty posi
Hurst shifter
Corbeau vx200 sport seats
Lx taillights
Saleen wing

The most recent interest is this car <--link, on craigslist. It's been for sale for 22 days, has surface hatch rust at base of spoiler, a stock (really?) clutch, a check engine light until warm (?), and a small oil leak. That said, I see some pretty nice mods, notably about a 300 rwhp H/C/I setup. And, I quote the owner in our closing comments: "Ok, like I said I need it to move. Don't worry about what I have it listed at. Make an offer that is somewhat fair and it's yours."

I see it as a fun daily for a year or less. I think it would be fun to line up with more modern cars and would represent the fox-body decently if the clutch and T5 hold up. So what should I offer? I was thinking it might honestly go for $4,500. The market in LA has plenty of foxes lower than that, but most don't seem to be as nicely modded.
 
Last edited:
#3
Car #2: This car looks like it's pretty close to a track day car, already. I imagine the blower would have heat soak issues at a track event. So, I could see swapping to GT40/Cobra/Exploder or Performer intake but the suspension and brakes are already there and the pics make the car look pretty good. Not sure if the sound system is worth the extra weight to me either.

I won't pay his asking, given that I'd need to swap things around on this car to get it where I want it, but I'm making an offer.

s-l1600 (1).jpg

s-l1600 (8).jpg
 

Attachments

  • s-l1600 (2).jpg
    s-l1600 (2).jpg
    283.8 KB · Views: 379
  • s-l1600 (3).jpg
    s-l1600 (3).jpg
    385.5 KB · Views: 372
  • s-l1600 (4).jpg
    s-l1600 (4).jpg
    207.3 KB · Views: 347
  • s-l1600 (5).jpg
    s-l1600 (5).jpg
    197 KB · Views: 281
  • s-l1600 (6).jpg
    s-l1600 (6).jpg
    332.2 KB · Views: 293
  • s-l1600 (7).jpg
    s-l1600 (7).jpg
    472.6 KB · Views: 384
  • s-l1600 (9).jpg
    s-l1600 (9).jpg
    344.2 KB · Views: 363
  • s-l1600 (10).jpg
    s-l1600 (10).jpg
    415.3 KB · Views: 268
Last edited:
  • Like
Reactions: 1 user
#12
Have you seen these cars in person? I hope you are not randomly lowballing offers via email/text

Take this for what it is worth, I have sold a number of cars on CL over the years and in my opinion you are not making yourself out as a serious buyer.

When I sell cars

No offers except in person, emailed/texted offers are discarded
Offering 60% of asking price is a huge LOWBALL offer and would also be ignored
 
  • Like
Reactions: 4 users
#13
GroverDill said:
Have you seen these cars in person? I hope you are not randomly lowballing offers via email/text

Take this for what it is worth, I have sold a number of cars on CL over the years and in my opinion you are not making yourself out as a serious buyer.

When I sell cars

No offers except in person, emailed/texted offers are discarded
Offering 60% of asking price is a huge LOWBALL offer and would also be ignored
Click to expand...
I respect that way of doing things, and I doubt that feeling is mutual. The offer I made on car #2 is an online only sight unseen auction. It's very hard to interact with the guy to ask questions and I'm obligated to follow through on the offer if it's accepted. But, that's the process on ebay. You either buy it now, or make an offer. There is no in-person negotiation expectation in the least.

My offers are never to offend, but are meant as the start of a negotiation process. Your strategy works fine for a guy who's local to you, but I'm looking 5-hours drive away. I can't afford to start the negotiation in person. And be honest, you and your buyer both know what you're willing to spend if a car is fairly represented. Asking price is just that, too. It's the start of the negotiation. There are a lot of folks who ask a very high price so that the initial offer comes in where they really want to sell.

Now, when I make an offer and it's accepted, I always follow through so long as the car was fairly represented. I bought my Corvette that way (in Ohio when I lived in Florida). I bought Blackjack that way (in New Jersey when I lived in Ohio). I bought my Saturn (8 hours away). And when I bought my truck locally (in Dallas), I made the offer in person because I could afford the loss of time if we weren't going to come to a deal.

Oh, and FWIW, my strategy for selling is to be absolutely firm with the price in the ad and to work down incrementally in the ad until it sells. When I get an offer, low-ball or otherwise, I just let them know how often I drop the price and by what increment. And in 6 weeks, if the <insert item> doesn't sell, it'll drop to the price you're offering. That way, I'm fairly confident it'll sell. The only time I take an offer that doesn't match is when its my next incremental drop and I'm ready to drop it anyway.
 
Last edited:
#14
FastDriver said:
Oh, and FWIW, my strategy for selling is to be absolutely firm with the price in the ad and to work down incrementally in the ad until it sells. When I get an offer, low-ball or otherwise, I just let them know how often I drop the price and by what increment. And in 6 weeks, if the <insert item> doesn't sell, it'll drop to the price you're offering. That way, I'm fairly confident it'll sell. The only time I take an offer that doesn't match is when its my next incremental drop and I'm ready to drop it anyway.
Click to expand...
I like your selling strategy. I have accumulated a bunch of stuff and sometimes I try to sell it on CL. I usually give up when the ad expires and there hasn’t been much interest. How long before each price drop?
 
#17
FastDriver said:
What is your best guess at the rough value on the market?

@FoxMustangLvr any guesses?
Click to expand...
I think that 93' Calypso is worth $10k+ all day. 61,000 miles on that car, been stored the last 13 years and just taken out and retuned along with new tires. It has quality parts on it and because it has the 155lph fuel pump and 24# injectors you can easily remove the KB supercharger and sell it for $2k with the FMU and use that money for an intake and pocket the rest.

I bet this car is a blast on the street just as it sits now but I do agree that the KB would have to go to make it a better track car.
 
  • Like
Reactions: 1 user
#19
Well, I could face some backlash around here for this comment, but since you mentioned the c6, why not consider the c5 zo6?
A lot less money than a c6 zo6, makes great NA power it's a great track and street car as it sits.
Might be the #1 bang for your buck used performance car there is.

Isn't laguna seca a fast track that's really tough on cars?

that calypso is a nice car, do you really want to turn a car like that into a track car?

I just think you need a better starting point, a car that was made for the track that you can improve on.
 
  • Like
Reactions: 1 users
#20
2000xp8 said:
Well, I could face some backlash around here for this comment, but since you mentioned the c6, why not consider the c5 zo6?
A lot less money than a c6 zo6, makes great NA power it's a great track and street car as it sits.
Might be the #1 bang for your buck used performance car there is.

Isn't laguna seca a fast track that's really tough on cars?

that calypso is a nice car, do you really want to turn a car like that into a track car?

I just think you need a better starting point, a car that was made for the track that you can improve on.
Click to expand...
Not a bad suggestion but I think some people like the underdog story better. Taking a Foxbody that's notorious for handling and modifying for way less than these other cars and then beating them on race day just makes it that much sweeter IMO. When you go to the track there's already an ocean of Vette's so why not be different. There's no way your gonna beat everyone anyway unless you have unlimited funds and a team.

I watch Optima's search for the ultimate street car and always cheer on the Zephyre station wagon and Greg Biddlingmeier's Foxody. Greg does very well with this car in both AutoX and the road course.


Gregg-Biddlingmeier-autoxstang-autocross-mustang-6-800x445.jpg
 
  • Like
Reactions: 1 users
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

FastDriver
Foxtoberfest 2022
Replies
31
Views
4K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Ford Moore
F
FastDriver
Just dreamin'
Replies
0
Views
330
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
FastDriver
FastDriver
opihinalu
Progress Thread Starting a progress thread for my 86 GT.
Replies
7
Views
722
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
02 281 GT
02 281 GT
R
Progress Thread Shelby's Mustang - project revived after 7 years...
Replies
6
Views
498
1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech
racer_dave
R
C
Progress Thread 2004 Comp Orange GT
Replies
9
Views
731
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
ctandc
C
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu