Hello all from my shop, Tod/ Tods Hot Rods, located in Moorpark CA 93021. Longtime 25 Yr Restoration/Performance Shop and Custom Builder Owner. Tod

Hello all, this is Tod from my shop, Tods Hot Rods.

25 Yr Custom Builder, Owner specializing in 60s Fastbacks, Panteras, Old Ford Trucks 60s Early 70s, Vintage Vettes 57-70.



My shop builds 6 to 8 client builds, frame offs, Performance Upgrades and Vintage and Original Parts Sales.



In addition, I build to sell consigning W Mecum, Barret Jackson and other Auctions Houses. Using Bring a trailer or Hemmings seems to be a choice recently but for the few a year I can get six figures for, nothing beats a Friday or Sat night at a Mecum sale for results on a reserve of course. Too dicey to consign w Barret on no reserve !!

I'm sorry but they can insist it generates more activity and a def sale but jve just spent the better part of two weeks and possibly months on a build and hauled a trailer thousands of miles to take a hit or to take a loss because of a light crowd. Things are different since the pandemic.



I build only what I like which are what I posted. I am most definitely a restomod styled Old School builder who loves old school muscle and Classics but w new age performance.



Previously, in addition to the shop, a longtime Manufacturer and Vendor test driver, raced NHRA off and on, but passions lie w the Muscle/Classics and performance oriented whips.



My personal whips are my 65 Fastback w a new 5.0H0 Coyote

A 68 and 70 F250s both are being finished to sell, 60 Vette, 66 GMC Truck, a 68 Buick Riviera GS and my custom 94 Chevy Kodiak Custom Hauler Truck w a 99 Chevy Blazer Full size chopped in so I have a sleeper. Had an old CAT 3116Cat in it that I blew sky high. So it's a new 30k Cummins motor. Ouch.

I moved my shop last year from So Orange County after 12 years up to Moorpark where I rent a large shop w a studio apt above it.

Truly a gift to walk down 14 steps to go to work building smoking fast cars and trucks I love



I've been doing this a long time , much easier to build to sell but finding them out in Texas and having to outwit and outpay Richard and the rest of the TV show guys who really don't need to earn a profit



I am here for advice , to spend the last 8 or so years before I retire passing along tips, help and lots and lots of used parts. Not here for customers just to share what I've done and learned.



For those of you all who are numbers matching out of the factory is how I want it, I'm sorry but mine will make you smile ear to ear. Nothing like a new HO w a turbo Tremec to add some juice.



My shop is in Google some pictures of some of my cars, builds etc.



We are all damn lucky to drive some fun whips.



Be well and reach out or ask a question.



Tod

Tods Hot Rods