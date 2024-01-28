Hello All!

I just joined the group, I'm a 2006 Mustang owner and just want to say HI to everyone. I'm gonna just jump right in lol. My car is having some issues. I have a leak and I've been told different things, rear main seal leak, power steering fluid, brake fluid and now I'm told the oil and coolant are mixing. I've been to different places trying to find the best mechanic but I always leave with a different answer. It sucks when you're a lady and you dont know....seems I get the run around or way tooo expensive quotes. Somebody PLEASE HELP!! Thanks in advance my new friends
 

#2
Shop prices are scary thought, here is what I would do if I were female and have no automotive knowledge, find a automotive technical school near you and contact the teacher for a recommendation, co-workers can be helpful, sometimes, the car is old enough that there is likely more than one area that leaks, that model may have an oil cooler that is allowing coolant to mix with the oil. Pull the 'dip-stick' out and if the oil is milky that's likely coolant in the oil. That could be a devastating issue if you still drivin the car.
Is this a 8cylinder or 6? Miles?
Oh, welcome to :SN:
 
