Hello all!

I just joined the group, I'm a 2006 Mustang owner and just want to say HI to everyone. I'm gonna just jump right in lol. My car is having some issues. I have a leak and I've been told different things, rear main seal leak, power steering fluid, brake fluid and now I'm told the oil and coolant are mixing. I've been to different places trying to find the best mechanic but I always leave with a different answer. It sucks when you're a lady and you dont know....seems I get the run around or way tooo expensive quotes. Somebody PLEASE HELP!! Thanks in advance my new friends