Hello from PA

whosfate

New Member
Sep 8, 2023
Central PA
Hello from central Pa! Always been into Mustangs and I have a couple that I’m currently building; 2007 GT coupe and a 1999 GT convertible.

Currently working to get the ‘99 ‘vert on the road for my son so he can drive to school. Bought it 10 months ago and has turned out to be more of project than I thought it would be :O_o:

I’ve been fighting with trying to get new side channel weatherstripping installed after putting a new top on a few weeks ago. Any tips or advice for getting the new weatherstrip into the channels or a thread that already discussed this?

Used the search function, but didn’t find anything. Thanks in advance for any advice!
 

