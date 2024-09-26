Hi, New to this forum, and kinda new to New Edge's

Manlaw213
Member
-
- Sep 25, 2024
-
- 12
-
- 3
-
- 13
Got myself a bucket of someone else's project 2 years ago. Didn't run, drive, stop, stay stopped, go in gear, etc.. Over the last two years, I've learned how to do all the work myself, all the way down to the alignment. I'm fairly knowledgeable when it comes to working on cars, been doing it as a side job for a while, but just detailing and regular maintenance on other peoples cars. I'm here to learn more about the New Edge platform and what to do next.
I set myself a goal of keeping the whole build under $5000, and currently I'm sitting at about $4800 and I drive it the 63 mile round trip I take to work on the nice days.
I set myself a goal of keeping the whole build under $5000, and currently I'm sitting at about $4800 and I drive it the 63 mile round trip I take to work on the nice days.