How to customize my TFT cluster?(Autometer Invision)

I got a auto-meter LCD display last month (Invision 7000), I like the board, it’s accurate, easy to install and with high-definition. And you know that, it’s always excited to update a new part to your car: )But just after 2-3 weeks, it getting boring, it always looks the same, that makes no difference between the mechanical cluster and TFT dash board in this way. It should be an advantage for a TFT board to customize the screen, I think it’s common sense right? I mean look at your watch, can you imagine your smart watch can only launch 1 theme? I know there are four selectable screens in Invision, but it’s not enough at all, because there is only 1 of them satisfies me, and I don’t like the style, it feels like they show me the potential, but it seems I cannot realize it. Also, it’s 1277 bucks, I really wish it can be more of that.So, I think I can customize it on my own(e.g., the signature/name, booting animation or wallpaper maybe), wish i can get more FUN from the process and make the TFT dash board worth it : ) But I have never done that before, so if you have any experience plz share with me.BTW, just curious why people wouldn’t customize their instrument cluster since their TFT dash board already has the potential to do so?Plz comment below, we can discuss how to realize it or what else you want to customize your style?