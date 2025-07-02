How to customize my TFT cluster?(Autometer Invision)

Jul 2, 2025
I got a auto-meter LCD display last month (Invision 7000), I like the board, it’s accurate, easy to install and with high-definition. And you know that, it’s always excited to update a new part to your car: )
invision.webp

But just after 2-3 weeks, it getting boring, it always looks the same, that makes no difference between the mechanical cluster and TFT dash board in this way. It should be an advantage for a TFT board to customize the screen, I think it’s common sense right? I mean look at your watch, can you imagine your smart watch can only launch 1 theme? I know there are four selectable screens in Invision, but it’s not enough at all, because there is only 1 of them satisfies me, and I don’t like the style, it feels like they show me the potential, but it seems I cannot realize it. Also, it’s 1277 bucks, I really wish it can be more of that.

So, I think I can customize it on my own(e.g., the signature/name, booting animation or wallpaper maybe), wish i can get more FUN from the process and make the TFT dash board worth it : ) But I have never done that before, so if you have any experience plz share with me.

BTW, just curious why people wouldn’t customize their instrument cluster since their TFT dash board already has the potential to do so?

Plz comment below, we can discuss how to realize it or what else you want to customize your style?
 

'old guy here'
Why wouldn't people customize their cluster:
Old school analog gauges rarely break and the new electronic gauges are pretty dependable, as far as aftermarket gauges go, the stock stuff is fairly dependable and barely accurate,
Personal preference, I don't like those LCD clusters no matter what configuration you can dial up, I also think heated seats and steering wheels are unnecessary but you may love them...takes all kinds.
There may be, not naming anybody :hide: a couple 'hackers' hang'n 'round here. They may know something about tweeking electronics.
 
I require a watch to tell me the time.

I require a speedometer to tell me the speed.

I require a tachometer to tell me the RPM.

I require a volt meter to tell me the voltage.

I require a water temp gauge to tell me the water temperature.

At no time, did I ever require any of them to give me a light dance, water show, or contact the Alien mother ship.

As a matter of fact, I just spent $200+ on a replacement Vac/Boost gauge because it better matched my plain ole' white face gauges with amber back light. :shrug:


Also... I would call the company that makes the thing to find out about what is necessary to load more or change your available screens.

Honestly, the only reason I would buy something like that is because I was using an aftermarket ECU and wanted a unit that could mimic the look of the OEM gauges.

Were you aware of the [direct fit] setup for 87-93 Mustangs? I kinda liked the kit but if I'm going to a digital dash, it better have sensor inputs for everything under the sun.

I want TEMP/BOOST/VAC/AFR/FP... The whole nine yards.
 
Haha, fair—I’d never trade my oil warning light for a dancing unicorn either! But seriously: what if you could make the ‘Check Engine’ alert flash rainbow colors so you notice it faster? (Kidding… mostly.) Jokes aside, open-source dash themes could let us balance safety + personality.
 
Respect the old-school perspective! Analog gauges have that timeless, mechanical reliability—no arguing with that. But here’s a thought: what if digital clusters could offer the same simplicity (needle-style gauges, no distractions) while letting you tweak just the things that matter to you? Like bigger font for the speedo if your eyes aren’t what they used to be, or moving the fuel gauge closer to center stage. No flashy animations needed—just letting the driver set it up the way they want.
Still, thx for the info support.
 
In my last post, I mentioned how TFT dashboards are great because they’re precise and simple to set up. That got me thinking: customization could be a win-win. Imagine keeping all the critical info right where you need it (or even making it more visible with color alerts) while personalizing secondary elements—like startup animations or accent colors. Right now, manufacturers lock everything down, but what if we could customize it as we wish? Just more freedom for users.

So I reached out to a friend of mine who supplies instrument clusters. He hooked me up with a TFT cluster, so I didn’t have to crack the OEM signals—and it still runs perfectly in my car.

With that sorted, I decided to customize the cluster to my liking. Nothing too crazy (I’m not trying to contact an alien mothership here), but enough to make my drive home a little more fun.
Burningpointer.webp

Here’s the result: The needle burns (in a cool way) as speed increases, and the mileage numbers light up in sequence. Best part? None of these tweaks are distracting—just a nice touch of personality.

Also I designed some themes with his help, you can check that in the video:
View: https://youtu.be/L6rMcosOR_k

(BTW, my friend and I are Chinese-American, which is why you’ll spot some Chinese text on the screen.)
 
Ok what if a transistor :poo:s the bed, you will likely lose all readings or just go dark, then where do you go to fix it? Are the replacement parts available?
it may end up being a very accurate and dependable setup, maybe even fun to play with.
 
haha, Fair question! Right now this is more of a 'proof-of-concept nightmare' than an installed system - think of it like that one friend who mods their Honda Civic until the check engine light becomes a permanent decoration. (We all know that guy.)

You're absolutely right about the real challenge: making these displays play nice with actual vehicles. My test bench setup just threw a tantrum yesterday - UPD errors, compatibility gremlins, the whole nine yards. Could be software handshake issues, could be this development board arguing with itself about its life choices. The physical fit's also... let's call it 'enthusiast grade' right now.

My focus is still on the Invision Dash, it got the right size to my car. The holy grail is cracking the InVision Dash platform - that's where the real OEM-level integration happens. If my reverse-engineering doesn't brick another dev board this weekend, I'll document the whole autopsy process. Stay tuned for either a breakthrough video or an epic failure montage set to Yakety Sax.
 
Totally fair concerns! Right now this dev board (courtesy of a very optimistic friend) is more 'proof-of-concept' than production-ready. If a transistor pulls a :poo: move, you're right - it's bench time with a soldering iron and questionable life choices.

The real focus is still my InVision Dash - that thing fits my car and owes me rent money after what it cost.
 
I’ve been digging into the Auto Meter InVision Dash for a while, and after my last posts, I decided to take customization into my own hands. The stock themes are fine, but why settle for "fine" when you can have something tailored to your style?

This week, I rebuilt two custom boot animations and redesigned two full gauge backgrounds from scratch. The result? A proof of concept that proves the InVision Dash can do better than its factory options. Check out the demo video—it’s not just functional, it’s personalized.

主题定制示例.webp


主题定制示例.webp



Now, I know some of you wanted to see this in an actual car (trust me, I do too), but for now, this is about pushing what’s possible with the hardware. If there’s enough interest, I’d be open to taking requests for custom themes—whether it’s a race-inspired layout, a minimalist design, or something totally unique.

fb06358c6201716b3482e400806ed49.webp
Also, I saw lots of people show the interest as I do.

Would you run a custom theme on your InVision Dash? Let me know what you’d want, and if enough people are serious, we can make it happen.

Drop your ideas below—let’s see how far we can take this.
 
