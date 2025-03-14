IGNITION COOL SPRING COMPRESS TO TOP OF PLUG???

Hello. I have a 2001 Mustang GT. I bought it new. I’m swapping out the intake manifold so I figure I’ll swap out the plugs, etc while I’m there. I’m not sure if it would be better to upgrade to better parts than stock parts.



I bought the Red EDELBROCK 22781 performance coils. Are the springs inside the coil boots supposed to go down and over the plug or just compress on the top of the plug? I bought new coils and they compress on the top of the plugs....the old coils went down and over the plug. The first shows original where spring goes down and over the plug. The second and third show that the EDELBROCK spring will have to compress to the top of the plug, not go down over it. Thanx!



Scott. 2001 GT



Thank you very much. Scott