Progress Thread Is a V2 TI to much??

Ok guys so picked up these 94/95 SN95 spindles for 160 off Craig’s. They look pretty decent missing a couple lug nut bolts, but other wise that’s it unless there’s something you all see. What is the little gear tooth thing on one of them and do I need it or can it come off? So I know @Mustang5L5 kinda helped guide me a little, where would I find the passenger side brake line adapter, and a 3-2 conversion kit? Rotors and rear disc set up I will be getting from northracecars.com Going to grab these items, are the ball joint spacers the right ones? Also are either of these proportioning valves ok. Thanks any other input will be great, another task I will be trying to conquer on my own.
 

Should I do anything to them in regards to cleaning up, I know some ppl get them blasted and coated, or should I just wire brush them a little and spray them, or just use as is?
 
Same here. Depending on your budget I'd replace the hubs as well, but chances are they are fine.

Just out of curiousity, what are the part numbers cast into the spindles?
 
Reddevil91 said:
Do you know what the torque spec is for the spindle nut, I’ll probably end up just replacing the hub assembly. Also is it true that nut is a one time use?
The torque spec for the spindle nut is 3 ugga duggas. Ignore the ABS reductor ring, the weight of it is irrelevant. Those spindles have already developed a nice protective layer of rust; best not to interfere with it's natural protection. Bolt them on and get down to business.

Kurt
 
Those are not 94-95 spindles. They are 96...and up spindles. These are 94-95 spindles...

uploadfromtaptalk1457904631706.webp


The later ones can be used but can cause bump steer issues, unless you use a bump steer kit to lower the tie rod end down about an inch. I ran that style for years with no serious issues.
 
90sickfox said:
Those are not 94-95 spindles. They are 96...and up spindles. These are 94-95 spindles...

uploadfromtaptalk1457904631706.webp


The later ones can be used but can cause bump steer issues, unless you use a bump steer kit to lower the tie rod end down about an inch. I ran that style for years with no serious issues.
Mstng93SSP said:
I don't think that is correct. He has 94-95 spindles, the ones you pictured look like 96.

9SgQHP.webp
The face you make when you realize your spindles are 96+.
giphy.gif
 
