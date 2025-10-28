Is this sound from my clutch?

Hi, 2003 Mach 1, 55k miles, 5 speed manual.
Observations:

- Noticed a sound now that the outside temperature dropped. Currently 48 Fahrenheit.
- Seems to be when releasing the clutch and creeping forward, and for a second or two after that.
- Not present when car/oil temp is warm.
- Location is towards the engine not the rear of the car.

Please see my youtube clip. I'm wondering:
- are you familiar with the sound? what could it be?
- is the car safe to drive with this sound present or is this sound causing further damage.


View: https://youtube.com/shorts/txsgRE_e8Gw?si=s1Hbq5C9OF0LP54-


Thanks in advance for your time.
 

