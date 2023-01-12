Just purchased a 2015 EcoBoost Mustang. 47K miles. Is this excessive blow by? No white smoke from breather or exhaust. No abnormal engine noise.

93CalypsoConvert
So I just bought this car yesterday. I checked the oil today and it was 2.7 quarts low! I looked underneath and there was a large oil puddle coming from the oil filter. Its seal must've failed as the filter was tight. I filled it up with oil and drove back to the dealer. They changed my oil and filter free of charge. I decided to check for blow by and this is what I see: Link to video
Is this excessive? Did I get screwed? 70 psi oil pressure cold. Mid 20s hot idle.
