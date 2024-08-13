KASL Customs Channel

KASLCustoms
Aug 21, 2024
- 55
- 3
- 8
About
Hello! Welcome to my Youtube Channel. I enjoy working on all kinds of things and discussing various topics that interest me. On this channel you will find opinion videos, how to videos, product reviews, and more. I have always had a deep appreciation and love for the 79-93 Foxbody Mustangs. I have owned one since 1997 and still own the car to this day (Green 1992 LX Notchback 5.0). I love and appreciate all mustangs however I have only owned those that fall within the Fox Chassis years.