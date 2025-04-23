Laptop in-car hardware, from an uncommon perspective

RRPD4130
Member
-
- Apr 8, 2025
-
- 10
-
- 2
-
- 13
I am making some tech transitions for Bluebonnet, my 2005 early production GT, across a few domains
(SCT Bamatunes '06, versus HPTune and wideband lambda '25)
and therein presents the whole faff about laptopping.
I have seen some astonishingly creative stuff, but with nobody, here, there, or yonder,
who has yet coughed up the obvious upgrade to "diy a PVC-pipe vehicle laptop" bodge-up, or the absurdly priced ruggedized generic docking mounts, (some ar skookum as frig, but...four figures? Nah. Pass.)
I am retrofitting a discrete Dell e64xx patrol car docking mount for my Frankendell e-series ruggedized laptop.
Between them is $150, Azov Prime to eBay. Known cheap obsolete W10 laptop to run any PCM 'ware I need,
and a solid multicomm interface that costs about what a bog-standard hdtv wallmount costs.
If anybody is interested, it will be my privilege to share the fail. Success. Either.
Godspeed, ya'll
(SCT Bamatunes '06, versus HPTune and wideband lambda '25)
and therein presents the whole faff about laptopping.
I have seen some astonishingly creative stuff, but with nobody, here, there, or yonder,
who has yet coughed up the obvious upgrade to "diy a PVC-pipe vehicle laptop" bodge-up, or the absurdly priced ruggedized generic docking mounts, (some ar skookum as frig, but...four figures? Nah. Pass.)
I am retrofitting a discrete Dell e64xx patrol car docking mount for my Frankendell e-series ruggedized laptop.
Between them is $150, Azov Prime to eBay. Known cheap obsolete W10 laptop to run any PCM 'ware I need,
and a solid multicomm interface that costs about what a bog-standard hdtv wallmount costs.
If anybody is interested, it will be my privilege to share the fail. Success. Either.
Godspeed, ya'll