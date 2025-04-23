Laptop in-car hardware, from an uncommon perspective

I am making some tech transitions for Bluebonnet, my 2005 early production GT, across a few domains

(SCT Bamatunes '06, versus HPTune and wideband lambda '25)

and therein presents the whole faff about laptopping.

I have seen some astonishingly creative stuff, but with nobody, here, there, or yonder,

who has yet coughed up the obvious upgrade to "diy a PVC-pipe vehicle laptop" bodge-up, or the absurdly priced ruggedized generic docking mounts, (some ar skookum as frig, but...four figures? Nah. Pass.)

I am retrofitting a discrete Dell e64xx patrol car docking mount for my Frankendell e-series ruggedized laptop.

Between them is $150, Azov Prime to eBay. Known cheap obsolete W10 laptop to run any PCM 'ware I need,

and a solid multicomm interface that costs about what a bog-standard hdtv wallmount costs.

If anybody is interested, it will be my privilege to share the fail. Success. Either.

Godspeed, ya'll
 

