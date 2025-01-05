Back in spring of '24 my youngest son asked me if we could do a build vehicle so he could learn some automotive stuff and end up with a nice vehicle in the end. We looked around a bit and came up with this build as I still had many extra parts from when I built my 90 GT that could ease the search for what was needed.So here is the rough low mileage 89 GT we picked up in July as a starting point.It came mostly complete minus engine and accessories, trans, PCM, rad and a few trim pieces. Overall pretty solid car other than front shock tower/frame rail rust (that we knew about when purchased). The story we got was the original owner went to jail for a number of years and the car sat outside where leaves and debris blew in and sat unattended at the base of the shock towers.Other than PCM, the wiring looks complete front to back. The body from firewall back is great other than it needs paint.It is a factory 5spd A/C car which we will put back in it. The plan (so far) is mostly stock looking with upgraded suspension, wheels, brakes. Paint will not include the silver/gray lower sections and be all one colour. Colour at this point will be a metallic or pearl red - exact colour still to be determined. We will be doing a 5 lug conversion with SN spindles, S197 front rotors and ATS calipers. Rear brakes will be discs - size still to be determined but will be at least a S197 11.81" (we may use my current rear setup from my 90 GT as I swap to 13.6" rear rotors). Not sure if we are going fox or SN length rear axles yet. Wheels at this point are planned as gloss black Bullitt reps, 18x9 with a 24mm offset.