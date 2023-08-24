Major Catastrophe

Was driving the other day (97 Mustang GT) hot day, did a 1-2-3 standard pull (mind you not light but not rev limited or power shifted, and I felt a sudden jump and the car kind of felt different in the way it drove (a bit wobbly). The shifter was shaking and the engine was revving very low and loud sounding as if it's lost compression, and a clacking or thrashing noise from underneath (either under engine, tranny area, or both. I'm worried it's something major. I limped it up the hill to home miraculously, but I heard something spinning or thrashing from underneath and clacking. There was a small bit of coolant that sprayed out the exhaust and I lost a bit ... which made me think head gasket, but the oil appears clean? I thought these motors when maintained are tough? This one has about 172k miles but with gears, maybe a bit less.



I checked the plugs, they all are tight and nothing appears blown out. Coolant seems to be normal color but will double check, and oil is full on dipstick and appears clean. I checked clutch cable, still tight, car had oil/filter change back about two months ago full synthetic, fuel filter changes, spark plugs etc. Has had alot of work done. Brakes, lines, motor mounts, new clutch and flywheel, etc.



I also saw a big plume of exhaust go out the left side of the car from underneath - is it possible the manifold backed out ot a bolt/gasket? Would this cause a slight coolant leak into the exhaust and the severe power loss?