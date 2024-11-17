I have a 331 N/A stroker built about 4 years ago, and am now having a bad misfire at 4,000 rpm. At 4,000, it will not rev any higher, and misfires bad. This started about a year after the engine build and everyone thought it was electrical/ignition. Everything electrical has been replaced since then, including installing a Terminator X system, Holly Dual Sync distributor, MSD 6AL, plugs, wires, etc… My tuner has verified that ignition system is working as it should, and the tune is good. He thinks it may be valve float, or possibly fuel starvation at high rpm.



That being said, the only thing I haven’t checked is the valve train, and fuel pump.

Engine has a Scat stroker kit with Trickflow Track Maxx Stage ll cam, Ford GT40 heads, and unknown beehive valve springs with Scorpion 1.6 rockers.



I’ve spoken to Trickflow tech support, and they said that with those heads and that cam I should be running 438 lbs/in. dual springs leading me to think the springs might be too weak.



Also, the fuel pump is a Walbro 150 lph pump, could it be fuel starvation at high rpm and should I be running a higher flow fuel pump?