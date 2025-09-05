Hello,I am doing a replacement of the compressor/accumulator/evap ccore and heater core on my 2001 V6 Mustang.I will centralize my questions into this one thread.HISTORY:Compressor started smoking. Pulley could still free-turn if compressor not used, and no smoke if Compressor wasn't used, so I could still drive the car. Figured it was a bad clutch or bearing. Decided to replace the compressor (prob my first mistake, never should have opened the a/c system. I am regretting everything about this project)Took to garage, when they tried to disconnect my Accumulator from the evap core, they had issues. They decided to go crazy on it with a saw and pliers, and ended up ripping off the end of the connection on the evap core. Garage wanted an extra $2000 to put in a new core. I had them put the broken compressor back on (needed the pulley back in place) and took the car home, now empty of refridgerant and missing an accumulator. A few pieces that had been removed were also given to me in a bag. Still cost me $300 labor.I have never worked on the A/C or heater system before and don't usually do repair jobs quite this big, so this is a bit daunting.This is what I got back from the garage (evap core was still in place though):Replacement PARTS:I ordered the following parts from RA:Four Seasons 5638NK A/C Kit (Includes compressor, Accumulator, Liquid Line - it is also supposed to contains gaskets and o-rings, but didn't. Instead it included some pieces that I cannot identify. I will included pictures below, as my first question)Four Seasons heater core (mine was fine, but figured since I'm in there anyways, might as well put in a new one)and from Amazon:a vacuum pump with gaugesac line/fuel line disconnect kittrim removal setnylog blue to lube o-ringsjb weld plasticpenck closed cell neoprene weather stripping to cushion the heater core and evap corePROCESS:I followed the youtube video from Thatlowdsg for replacing a Heater core on a 2001 Mustang. This got me through the removal of the dash. Unfortunately as the video is just for Heater core, he does not remove the HVAC box so I just tried to figure that out on my own. Thank you to Noobz347 for answering some of my initial questions that came up during this part.I have not found any good walkthrough videos for replacing the compressor, so I'm unsure what I'm doing in the engine bay.I am currently at the point where everything is out, and my goals are to:1) verify that the new parts don't leak before doing all the work to put the dash back in2) put in the new parts3) reassemble everythingChallenges so far:- had a bunch of dried leave shavings in the bottom of the HVAC box and on the evap core. Thought I had lost a drain hose. Noobz347 thankfully informed me there is no drain hose- old evap core had rubber insulation around it to seal to the hvac box. new evap core doesn't have it. Tracked down some replacement material on amazon- releasing the quick connects on the heater hoses was a nightmare and I think I damaged them (I did not have a channel tool). Guess I will find out when I put coolant back in and fire it up.KEY OUTSTANDING QUESTIONS THAT HAVE ME STUCK:How do I detach/re-attach the compressor? There is a metal block at the back of the compressor which the two lines come into, so I will need to detach that block from the old compressor and attach the new compressor to it. Does this require washer seals, orings, spring locks etc? Also - which nut am I undoing to disconnect from the compressor, the red arrow or blue arrow (blue is facing back of compressor, red is facing the side)?Quetions about the new 4 Seasons A/C Kit1. The compressor came with a big bag of o-rings but did not include any Washer Seals. What do I need to connecct the compressor? And why do I need all of these o-rings - I'm guessing they just gave me a ton of spares?2. The kit included two little bags containing some parts - it appears to be a Service Valve Repair Kit with some Schraeder valves and other parts (2 collars for something - what do I do with these?). Unfortunately no Schaeder value tool, and I dont have one. I have no idea if I even need these parts - i didnt have any leaks before that I know of, so I'm not sure I should play with trying to replace the valves on the high and low side. Picture included blow. This has me stumped.3. The Liquid Line came with 4 green o-rings (3 smaller, 1 slightly larger) and a spring ring. I believe the larger o-ring goes on the connector from the condensor. The other 3 o-rings and the spring seem to be duplicate parts for those already installed at the other end of the new Liquid Line. Did they give me spare replacement parts? That's cool if they did, but I'm worried I'm missing where these should actually go.4. The Accumulator came with 3 green o-rings and a spring ring, which would replace the ones on the incoming line so that makes sense. I can see where the incoming line connects, and where the line to the evap core connects, but there is a third valve on the accumulator. The garage handed me back what I think is the AC Pressure Switch (pictured below) and I assume that's what connects here on the accumulator. Do I need to clean/replace/lube anything on this switch?PLAN:Once I get some info about the qbove questions, I think I am going to assemble the AC system (outside of the HVAC box) and hook up the vacuum pump to see if the system leaks or holds a vacuum. If it doesn't leak, I will disconnect, reassemble inside the HVAC box, and reconnect it all ( and vacuum pump it again) then reassemble the dashboard. I'm debating between buying the gun to flush the system or bringing it to the garage to have them do it, then have them vacuum and re-charge the system (can't play with refridgerant in Canada). Does this plan sound like the right track?Thanks all.