I'm 13 years old and I've saved up about 2 grand (hopefully 2.5k by the end of the summer).For about a year and a half I've been looking at cars to save up for and this seems to be what I want to get. I know that these 80s cars are hard to get into as first cars being 30 years old and understand the expenses (insurance, gas, entry price etc.) My father says he'll help me pay half of the price of the car and with this economy that's really gonna help me get one of these cars. I'm looking to get a 87-93 Hatchback as they look nice, the hatchback has space for subwoofers, they're more raw than a SN95 but are EFI and I want a good car to teach me how to drive a manual and drive a car without TCS/ABS/ESC. I plan to drive this car until I have enough money saved up to buy probably a Lexus to become a more dailyable car. I know I'm thinking too much in the future, and I'm not the best in actual experience, but I know multiple people including my father that have worked on this car and I have researched an insane amount about these cars inside out. I'm willing to not cheap out. Any advice?