Fox Mustang first car build thread

I'm 13 years old and I've saved up about 2 grand (hopefully 2.5k by the end of the summer).For about a year and a half I've been looking at cars to save up for and this seems to be what I want to get. I know that these 80s cars are hard to get into as first cars being 30 years old and understand the expenses (insurance, gas, entry price etc.) My father says he'll help me pay half of the price of the car and with this economy that's really gonna help me get one of these cars. I'm looking to get a 87-93 Hatchback as they look nice, the hatchback has space for subwoofers, they're more raw than a SN95 but are EFI and I want a good car to teach me how to drive a manual and drive a car without TCS/ABS/ESC. I plan to drive this car until I have enough money saved up to buy probably a Lexus to become a more dailyable car. I know I'm thinking too much in the future, and I'm not the best in actual experience, but I know multiple people including my father that have worked on this car and I have researched an insane amount about these cars inside out. I'm willing to not cheap out. Any advice?
 

#2
Pass on any cars that have any rust, unless your dad has a body shop......
Anything that comes off or is bolted on can be replaced or repaired, a rusted out car takes it to another dimension.
 
#3
I had a fox as my first car. 25+ years later I still have it and it's the one in my sig. With that said, these cars are going on 30+ years old and cheap ones have issues.


Honestly, rather than a Fox i would look into a 99-04 Mustang. Newer car, and you can probably get a nicer, cleaner one for half of what you'd pay for a fox that might have issues. Better brakes, stiffer chassis, less interior rattles. Overall it's a more refined Fox chassis.

If you want a solid Fox, you are probably looking at $10K min.
 
#4
First I would like to say it's nice to see someone so young interested in a foxbody.
I think for the $5'000 you can get a nice 4 cylinder car with a five speed , you can learn to drive a manual, fix and repair ,and do general maintenance.
All this while saving for your newer daily driver car be it a Lexus or whatever.
While driving your new car you can consider an engine swap for the foxbody.
Good luck young man......
 
#5
Mustang5L5 said:
I had a fox as my first car. 25+ years later I still have it and it's the one in my sig. With that said, these cars are going on 30+ years old and cheap ones have issues.


Honestly, rather than a Fox i would look into a 99-04 Mustang. Newer car, and you can probably get a nicer, cleaner one for half of what you'd pay for a fox that might have issues. Better brakes, stiffer chassis, less interior rattles. Overall it's a more refined Fox chassis.

If you want a solid Fox, you are probably looking at $10K min.
honestly since I'm around cars so often (my father has a high end stereo shop) I see what happens when people cheap out on cars especially in cracked dashes in interiors. I am willing to wait a bit longer to find the perfect car and I hope I can find one for the right price. Honestly while the sn95 is better in almost every single way, I find the body design a bit inferior, and I'm willing to save up some more to get what I want. I will be looking for good cars and I don't want to end up with someones project a quarter of the way done. I do also understand that maintaing an old car is a lot of work. I mean my dad has a 1984 or 1985 Oldsmobile Cutlass with a V6 and that thing is terrible even though I love it. Check engine comes on when coasting, it's reliable but runs terribly even with a rebuilt engine.
 
Last edited:
#6
nickyb said:
First I would like to say it's nice to see someone so young interested in a foxbody.
I think for the $5'000 you can get a nice 4 cylinder car with a five speed , you can learn to drive a manual, fix and repair ,and do general maintenance.
All this while saving for your newer daily driver car be it a Lexus or whatever.
While driving your new car you can consider an engine swap for the foxbody.
Good luck young man......
Yeah honestly this is what I've been thinking. In Southern California, these days a Notchback will go from around 9k with a 4 banger to 15k with a 5.0 manual. While hatchbacks are what I want to get since Notchbacks have been insane in the pass couple years, those will go around 6-12k in my area. I am looking for 4 bangers or AOD's too as from what I've seen, it's around 2-3k to swap either the engine to a 5.0 or the transmission to a T5
 
#7
carDaniel15 said:
I don't want to end up with someones project a quarter of the way done.
Sometimes those are the best deals. Most of the hard work is done and the owner is just burned out, or must sell do to a move, and you can end up with ALOT of expensive parts in the deal.... Never say never...
 
#8
limp said:
Sometimes those are the best deals. Most of the hard work is done and the owner is just burned out, or must sell do to a move, and you can end up with ALOT of expensive parts in the deal.... Never say never...
I'd say you're right. About half a year ago I stumbled across a car being sold for 3k, 2 transmissions, 2 motors, front end missing, and interior needed to be put together. It was definitely a project but if I had the experience I could have pulled it off and would have gotten myself a spare block incase I (for example) cracked the block with too much boost.
 
#9
I see you are in California? I've heard horror stories about dealing with emission laws in that state. I would assume that maintaining a Foxbody in a manner to satisfy the state could get very pesky. If they run it on a dyno or tailpipe test you almost have to have it perfect to get it past emission inspection. In my opinion, this is far less that ideal for a first car daily driver type.

If you want fewer hassles for a daily driver first car, go with something 1996 or newer. These ones will have OBD2 computer and basically all the state does is check to see if the computer has no codes. If not, you're good. No tailpipe tests on 96 and newer.

Having said all that, kudos for taking interest in Foxbody Mustangs.
 
#10
JD1964 said:
I see you are in California? I've heard horror stories about dealing with emission laws in that state. I would assume that maintaining a Foxbody in a manner to satisfy the state could get very pesky. If they run it on a dyno or tailpipe test you almost have to have it perfect to get it past emission inspection. In my opinion, this is far less that ideal for a first car daily driver type.

If you want fewer hassles for a daily driver first car, go with something 1996 or newer. These ones will have OBD2 computer and basically all the state does is check to see if the computer has no codes. If not, you're good. No tailpipe tests on 96 and newer.

Having said all that, kudos for taking interest in Foxbody Mustangs.
Thank you for the advice. I understand that emissions is tough (toughest in the world?) but where I live (Ventura County, Above LA County) cops are less pesky. Not to say they're non existent but they dont really care. I pass by a city by the name of Oxnard which is like mini East LA and almost every car on the road there is "modified". Cops usually only crack down on those guys on the weekends and I know people if I really wanted to "pass" emissions while being modified. Like I said before, I want to get this car until probably halfway through highschool, turn it into more of a weekend car and get something like a 98-00 Lexus LS400 because they're nice to drive/comfy and less likely to be pulled over in a grandpa car. Anyways thanks for the advice, I'm fine with hassles as I doubt the police are going to be cracking down on some old mustang compared to a riced out civic or a BMW these days. Thank you!
 
#11
carDaniel15 said:
Thank you for the advice. I understand that emissions is tough (toughest in the world?) but where I live (Ventura County, Above LA County) cops are less pesky. Not to say they're non existent but they dont really care. I'm fine with hassles as I doubt the police are going to be cracking down on some old mustang compared to a riced out civic or a BMW these days. Thank you!
It depends if they have hit the quota for the month, or the city council tells them they need more money......
Like all professions, there are good and bad ones....
 
#12
Welcome to the rabbit hole! :jester:

I'll give another vote for something a little newer for a first car, but I understand your desire. A suggestion I have to offer kind of depends on your situation and your dad's willingness. I'd say that if you have the space to work (a garage or shop), and your dad is willing to jump in and help, someone's half completed project might not be a bad choice. I say this because it doesn't seem that you're confident in your abilities to work on things. You said:

"It was definitely a project but if I had the experience I could have pulled it off..."

There's only one way to gain experience. I'm not familiar with Cali's driving laws, but I'm guessing you have about 3 years until you're able to get your driver license. You could take these 3 years and learn how to do some of this stuff and possibly have a decent car to start driving with. Plus, on a more sentimental note, it would give you and your dad some bonding time. I'm sure, if he's into doing this kind of stuff, he'd be more than willing and supportive. And, to add to that, I think you'd most likely have a bigger appreciation for the car later in life because you'd have that connection.
 
#13
LILCBRA said:
Welcome to the rabbit hole! :jester:

I'll give another vote for something a little newer for a first car, but I understand your desire. A suggestion I have to offer kind of depends on your situation and your dad's willingness. I'd say that if you have the space to work (a garage or shop), and your dad is willing to jump in and help, someone's half completed project might not be a bad choice. I say this because it doesn't seem that you're confident in your abilities to work on things. You said:

"It was definitely a project but if I had the experience I could have pulled it off..."

There's only one way to gain experience. I'm not familiar with Cali's driving laws, but I'm guessing you have about 3 years until you're able to get your driver license. You could take these 3 years and learn how to do some of this stuff and possibly have a decent car to start driving with. Plus, on a more sentimental note, it would give you and your dad some bonding time. I'm sure, if he's into doing this kind of stuff, he'd be more than willing and supportive. And, to add to that, I think you'd most likely have a bigger appreciation for the car later in life because you'd have that connection.
My dad does have a shop (Link to examples of his work) but he certainly would not really have the time to necessarily help me do this considering he has like 5 cars that need to be finished with his longest being in his garage for over 22 years. I recently installed some door speakers into a 1998 Ford F-150 and he sort of guided me onto where to remove panels/unscrew which helped my experience a tiny bit.

California's driving laws entale being 15 1/2 for a learners permit (driving with an adult) and being 16 to drive by yourself. I really wanted to start early so by the time that I'm 16, I have a nice car to drive around with some real hands on experience and im not stuck with a 1995 Honda Civic with a stripped interior.

I tend to be a very introverted person so if he would be willing to help me work on a car like this, it might help a bit after being cooped up inside because of Covid-19.

Thank you for the suggestions and I hope to be able to buy a money pit soon!
 
#15
We did an 89 four cylinder auto notch for our youngest daughter first car 20 years ago. Still have it, now with a T5.

Some suggestions. Make sure you dont get a rusty one. I am knee deep in fixing the rusty cowl in my 82 right now.

The four cylinders are great cars, and I love driving my 89. But, know that the 89 and most earlier 2.3 cars have unique ac compressors that cannot be repaired, are no longer manufactured, and very difficult to find, (HR980). The 90 an up has a much more easily serviced compressor. Brrackets and compressor can be retrofitted to earlier cars, except turbos have stuff in the way.

Also, the 89 and earlier use an IRCM module located under the dash to switch and power the electric fan. Since it sends 12 v and full amperage to the fan, when old, the connectors get dirty, heat up and ruin the module. The IRCMs are also very hard to find, Rock Auto had the last one I bought. Easy fix is a big relay under the hood to run the fan and the IRCM only controls the relay.

Other than that standard Fox stuff fits and you can keep it going forever.
 
#16
I would stay away from any 4 cylinder swaps for the state you live in. Cops are one thing, registration and SMOG are other things. Unless something has changed, they go by VIN#. The problem there is that they expect to [see] all of the OEM equipment installed for the visual inspection.


Stick with an 8-banger. Look in other states. I've had cars shipped twice. Set aside $500 to $1000 to get the car shipped. You will likely discover that buying out of state offsets the cost of buying in Cali. I think you also have a better chance of finding a good stocker out there (a.k.a. No heat from the administrative state).

I would find an 8-cylinder car that is complete from a state or region that is relatively rust-free. They are still out there :oops:

This also helps to prevent any cutting, welding, or cancer, that you may or may not be equipped to deal with on your own.

Good luck! I'm interested in seeing what you come up with! :nice:
 
#17
Noobz347 said:
I would stay away from any 4 cylinder swaps for the state you live in. Cops are one thing, registration and SMOG are other things. Unless something has changed, they go by VIN#. The problem there is that they expect to [see] all of the OEM equipment installed for the visual inspection.


Stick with an 8-banger. Look in other states. I've had cars shipped twice. Set aside $500 to $1000 to get the car shipped. You will likely discover that buying out of state offsets the cost of buying in Cali. I think you also have a better chance of finding a good stocker out there (a.k.a. No heat from the administrative state).

I would find an 8-cylinder car that is complete from a state or region that is relatively rust-free. They are still out there :oops:

This also helps to prevent any cutting, welding, or cancer, that you may or may not be equipped to deal with on your own.

Good luck! I'm interested in seeing what you come up with! :nice:
Thanks for telling me to be aware of 4 to 8 cylinder swaps. I'm not too familiar with the process of shipping a car from places and I feel its better to meet in person when buying a car for example if there was hidden rust under the car because the car went cross country. I do agree cars that in other states, these cars have gone down in price faster, but I'd have to learn a bit more about how shipping cars works exactly. I will use this thread when I eventually get one of these cars as I'm pretty set on buying a Foxbody Mustang. Will keep this thread updated!
 
#18
Rcdgl said:
We did an 89 four cylinder auto notch for our youngest daughter first car 20 years ago. Still have it, now with a T5.

Some suggestions. Make sure you dont get a rusty one. I am knee deep in fixing the rusty cowl in my 82 right now.

The four cylinders are great cars, and I love driving my 89. But, know that the 89 and most earlier 2.3 cars have unique ac compressors that cannot be repaired, are no longer manufactured, and very difficult to find, (HR980). The 90 an up has a much more easily serviced compressor. Brrackets and compressor can be retrofitted to earlier cars, except turbos have stuff in the way.

Also, the 89 and earlier use an IRCM module located under the dash to switch and power the electric fan. Since it sends 12 v and full amperage to the fan, when old, the connectors get dirty, heat up and ruin the module. The IRCMs are also very hard to find, Rock Auto had the last one I bought. Easy fix is a big relay under the hood to run the fan and the IRCM only controls the relay.

Other than that standard Fox stuff fits and you can keep it going forever.
I'm also pretty set on getting a 5.0 if possible just because I've heard these cars are pretty slow with that engine bone stock compared to cars like a Honda Odyssey. But I'll still look into these cars as they probably have better more taken care of chassis since there wasn't as much power going through body.
 
#19
carDaniel15 said:
My dad does have a shop (Link to examples of his work) but he certainly would not really have the time to necessarily help me do this considering he has like 5 cars that need to be finished with his longest being in his garage for over 22 years. I recently installed some door speakers into a 1998 Ford F-150 and he sort of guided me onto where to remove panels/unscrew which helped my experience a tiny bit.

....

I tend to be a very introverted person so if he would be willing to help me work on a car like this, it might help a bit after being cooped up inside because of Covid-19.

Thank you for the suggestions and I hope to be able to buy a money pit soon!
I can only offer my thoughts on this, but if I had a son who was interested in working on a project car with me, I'd forego my projects to work with him. I'm in a similar position as your dad; I have 3 - a 77 Cobra II (owned for 30+ years), an 87 GT convertible (long story....:confused:), and I have my dad's 55 Chevy. I've had the Chevy since he passed in 1983 but have yet to do much with it. I'm itching to get started on it now, but if I had a son who wanted to work on his car I'd be there in a heartbeat instead. And I'll add that you shouldn't let your inexperience dictate too much. I mean obviously you should be aware of your limitations, but you're also willing to learn - there's really no better way than to dive in on something that's important to you. If you do, then you're more apt to learn and have it stick with you. I wish you the best of luck and hope you're lucky enough to stumble onto a unicorn!
 
#20
LILCBRA said:
I can only offer my thoughts on this, but if I had a son who was interested in working on a project car with me, I'd forego my projects to work with him. I'm in a similar position as your dad; I have 3 - a 77 Cobra II (owned for 30+ years), an 87 GT convertible (long story....:confused:), and I have my dad's 55 Chevy. I've had the Chevy since he passed in 1983 but have yet to do much with it. I'm itching to get started on it now, but if I had a son who wanted to work on his car I'd be there in a heartbeat instead. And I'll add that you shouldn't let your inexperience dictate too much. I mean obviously you should be aware of your limitations, but you're also willing to learn - there's really no better way than to dive in on something that's important to you. If you do, then you're more apt to learn and have it stick with you. I wish you the best of luck and hope you're lucky enough to stumble onto a unicorn!
I'll try to make it happen. Thanks for sharing your story. Will try to make it happen and hope to have my father help a bit with building it.
 
