Mustang5L5’s progress thread - MS3Pro Tuning

Ok. Kitchen done. Time to get back on track here.The rear diff clutches were toast on my '00 GT. When I pulled the cover on the original fill fluid (i assume) it was full of clutch material. Just one-wheel peel here now. Spinning one wheel easily turned the driveshaft and didn't drive the other wheel. So I need to rebuild it.Got the crazy idea of doing it this way. The limited slip in my '88 is original. Easily lights up two wheels so not really that worn. Going to upgrade to the M-4700-C carbon fiber clutch kit in the fox. That way I can pull out my good clutches, pick the best 2, and do the extra clutch rebuild on my '00's rear. I'll just do the standard M-4700-B kit for that car. So killing two birds with one stone. Carbon Fiber upgrade for the fox, and i can grab some extra clutches for a standard rebuild on the '00. I have it in the back of my mind that I will be selling the '00 next summer. I'd really like a Mach 1 or 01-04 Cobra convertible or S550 to play with. 2V's....are slow.MS3pnp is on my bench and im sorting through wiring diagrams. Really my only question is wiring in the 2nd wide-band O2 sensor.Pin E is for one wide-band, so really I need to figure out what additional pin I can use for the 2nd wide-band. I think I can use PIN D. I also need a output to use as a PWM signal for my fan controller. Not sure if I can use PIN L or P