Mustang5L5’s progress thread - MS3Pro Tuning

Mustang5L5
That is…until I whipped out my Bissell
Mod Dude
-
- Feb 18, 2001
-
- 42,635
-
- 17,301
-
- 224
Decided to lock down the other thread and start a new one.
Part 1 here
Part 2 here
Part 1 here
Mustang5l5's Progress Thread - Archived Progress thread '08-'20.
EDIT: Feb 13, 2018. I've cleaned this thread up a lot deleting a lot of the back and forth chit-chat sort of posts. My goal is to just limit the posts to actual action on the car, and not my thinking out loud postings. At 100+ pages, I'd like others to read through it and follow along...
stangnet.com
Part 2 here
Build Thread - Mustang5L5's Build Thread -
Decided to make a brand new thread to document my build. The old thread began in 2008, and had amassed over 3K posts and 430K views at this posting in late 2020. Please hit the WATCH button in the top right corner to subscribe to this thread That thread can be found here...
stangnet.com