Mustang5L5’s progress thread - MS3Pro Tuning

Mustang5L5

Mustang5L5

That is…until I whipped out my Bissell
Mod Dude
Feb 18, 2001
42,635
17,301
224
Massachusetts
#1
Decided to lock down the other thread and start a new one.


Part 1 here

Mustang5l5's Progress Thread - Archived Progress thread '08-'20.

EDIT: Feb 13, 2018. I've cleaned this thread up a lot deleting a lot of the back and forth chit-chat sort of posts. My goal is to just limit the posts to actual action on the car, and not my thinking out loud postings. At 100+ pages, I'd like others to read through it and follow along...
stangnet.com stangnet.com

Part 2 here

Build Thread - Mustang5L5's Build Thread -

Decided to make a brand new thread to document my build. The old thread began in 2008, and had amassed over 3K posts and 430K views at this posting in late 2020. Please hit the WATCH button in the top right corner to subscribe to this thread That thread can be found here...
stangnet.com stangnet.com


IMG_4832.webp
 
  • Like
Reactions: 95BlueStallion, Willybill32, mattcrp1 and 1 other person

  • Sponsors (?)


#2
And we’ll start part 3 off with some new stuff. Took advantage of the pres day sale and got 10% off.

Got myself an MS3 plug and play. Yes, I already have an MS3X, but for a few reasons I wanted a PnP unit.

IMG_8198.jpeg



Already have dual widebands for this. So this will be a fun learning experience


Edit: this is the kit

www.diyautotune.com

86-93 Ford Foxbody Mustang 5.0 MSPNP-Pro

The NEW Ford Mustang MS3Pro Plug and Play ECU for the 1986-1993 Ford Mustang 5.0 and 1986-1988 Thunderbird 5.0, installs in under 1 hour.
www.diyautotune.com www.diyautotune.com
 
  • Like
Reactions: Potomus Pete, 2Blue2, FastDriver and 7 others
#3
It's back! Can't wait for the new season to start!

What are the differences between the two systems? I've never really looked into these before, but the price seems pretty reasonable for what it can do.
 
#4
WhiteCobra95 said:
It's back! Can't wait for the new season to start!

What are the differences between the two systems? I've never really looked into these before, but the price seems pretty reasonable for what it can do.
Click to expand...


More features on the ms3. MS2 will be batch fire and 3 is sequential. The extras on the ms3 are things like nitrous, launch control, traction control, flex fuel etc.

The ms2 will be adequate for most folks out there.
 
#5
Mustang5L5 said:
More features on the ms3. MS2 will be batch fire and 3 is sequential. The extras on the ms3 are things like nitrous, launch control, traction control, flex fuel etc.

The ms2 will be adequate for most folks out there.
Click to expand...
I can confirm if you're running a normal HCI setup like yours then the MS2 is plenty, but now that the offer the MS3 in the PNP version and you don't have to make a harness to fit the MS3 like you had to at the time I bought my old MS2 it just makes sense to get the 3.
 
  • Like
Reactions: FastDriver and General karthief
#6
Hey look. My pics did get received. Never got any follow up email. Hmm….

These wheels also got cheap… hmm…

IMG_8778.webp


I admit. I like them, but I’m not in love with them.
 
Last edited:
  • Hell Yeah!
Reactions: 90sickfox
#8
Driving past a junkyard today. This one is out of the way for me so i had a perfect chance to stop in. Wanted to see if i could locate a 01-04 black trunk lid. They had a 99-00 trunk lid but i passed.

Saw some cool stuff. A few 5.0 Fox cars there. Nothing really left that caught my attention as something i'd want to take.
IMG_9711.jpeg



Heading out, i walk through the back looking for SN95s. Low and behold!

IMG_9710.jpeg


$100 later and a LOOOOONG walk back to the front carrying this thing (it was in the back). It's mine.
IMG_9712.jpeg



Also snagged a 99-04 fuel tank pressure sensor since these are unobtanium now. Tank was on the ground so i just cut it off. Scoring all around.
IMG_9713.jpeg
 
Last edited:
  • Hell Yeah!
  • Winner
Reactions: General karthief and 02 281 GT
#9
tosses it on my stand and pulled it apart to inspect. A little water inside but it hasn’t been sitting long so no rust. Flushed it all out with atf and checked everything over

IMG_9743.jpeg



IMG_9741.jpeg


Everything looks good in here. Will have to disassemble further to really inspect, but no chipped teeth or mashed up blocker rings/dog teeth.

Only real damage is a mashed up reverse slider. Guess the original owner liked to grind into R a lot, even though this trans has the reverse brake. But as you can see all the other gears look nice.
IMG_9740.jpeg



Sealed it back up, added 1 quart of ATF and will stuff it in the corner. Will be a winter project to make it fox compatible.
 
  • Like
Reactions: 02 281 GT, bird_dog0347 and General karthief
#11
Mustang5L5 said:
If you wire in a single O2 wide-band, you can just make an adapter to plug into the stock harness.

I have two wide-bands, so I’ll be going into the additional connector port. That’s the hardest part of this install. I need to make the harness and route it to the kick panel (along with the vac line)

To be honest, part of me wants to just wire it into the oem map sensor and call it a day. I think the only real pro of the on-board map is in case you were running boost. I won’t be, so I need to research this. I think you can configure the MAP in tuner studio to ECU mounted or external.

Soon……
Click to expand...
I was thinking about the Spartan3 lite 02 controller,and how the wiring of that should look like and also the 02 sensor wires themselves going threw the firewall?? I guess since this is my daily ride I over think everything. I blame it on my add
 
#15
Swapped my wheels back

IMG_1848.webp


Wasn’t feeling the 18” wheels. They looked great in photos but in person I felt they were too big for the car. Looked like 4 giant blocks under the car.

Stuck then on the SN95. I like the proportions better. I think I’ll be looking for a new wheel for the fox…
 
#16
Ok, well this works nicely on the SN95. I really like the wheel on this car. The proportions match perfectly, and the car still rides nice with the 18s. I ceramic coated the wheels and took the car for a nice ride. Still need to install the hood scoop

IMG_1897.webp


That means I’ll be looking for a new wheel for the Fox for the spring. I’d like to at least run a 9” out back, and something that will clear ATS brembos up front so I can put those on.

I kinda want to stay with my “It could have been made by Ford this way” theme with the car. The new wheels will be 17”, and prefer a wider tire out back. 17” pony wheels are something I’d consider, but I’m also considering something like a 17x8/17x9 1998 Cobra wheel setup from LMR. I really liked that look when I have my 98 cobra wheels on the car.

But no decisions will be made anytime soon.
 
  • Like
Reactions: Potomus Pete, 02 281 GT, bird_dog0347 and 1 other person
#17
FastDriver said:
Absolutely leave it.

Did you ever start tuning on your A9L? I finally dove in. I am really impressed with all of its capabilities. I see absolutely no reason to upgrade to a standalone. I can do things with the A9L that I can't on the BS3. The reverse is also true, but for driveability, the stock computer is way more capable than I realized. Having a lot of fun, now.
Click to expand...

Nope. Never had the means to tune the A9L.

Next up on my list is to swap my other A9L in (that I did a cap replacement on) just to verify it works fine. At that point I’ll squirrel both those A9Ls away and start my MS3 plug-and-play install.

I plan on documenting that for a YouTube vid. Most of it is straightforward other than hooking up my two wide-bands. Base tune, get that running, play with it in the spring.

One reason I didn’t drive the fox much this summer is that when it’s over 85 or so, the car runs so rich it loses drive ability. Under 80 it runs great.

Getting the SN95 didn’t help things as rather than work on the fox, I’d just go drop the top and cruise.
 
  • Hell Yeah!
Reactions: General karthief
#18
Ok. Kitchen done. Time to get back on track here.

The rear diff clutches were toast on my '00 GT. When I pulled the cover on the original fill fluid (i assume) it was full of clutch material. Just one-wheel peel here now. Spinning one wheel easily turned the driveshaft and didn't drive the other wheel. So I need to rebuild it.

Got the crazy idea of doing it this way. The limited slip in my '88 is original. Easily lights up two wheels so not really that worn. Going to upgrade to the M-4700-C carbon fiber clutch kit in the fox. That way I can pull out my good clutches, pick the best 2, and do the extra clutch rebuild on my '00's rear. I'll just do the standard M-4700-B kit for that car. So killing two birds with one stone. Carbon Fiber upgrade for the fox, and i can grab some extra clutches for a standard rebuild on the '00. I have it in the back of my mind that I will be selling the '00 next summer. I'd really like a Mach 1 or 01-04 Cobra convertible or S550 to play with. 2V's....are slow.

MS3pnp is on my bench and im sorting through wiring diagrams. Really my only question is wiring in the 2nd wide-band O2 sensor.

Pin E is for one wide-band, so really I need to figure out what additional pin I can use for the 2nd wide-band. I think I can use PIN D. I also need a output to use as a PWM signal for my fan controller. Not sure if I can use PIN L or P

1733503784953.webp
 
  • Like
Reactions: mattcrp1
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

85GT4V
Progress Thread 85GT4V’s “New” 1985 Mustang GT
Replies
74
Views
2K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
nickyb
nickyb
Noobz347
A Fox Quest! Find Vanilla Ice's 5oh
Replies
17
Views
278
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
AeroCoupe
AeroCoupe
J
Fox 1986 V6 Fuel/Electrical Issues, crank, no start, turns over with starting fluid
Replies
6
Views
254
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
gkomo
gkomo
Stang337
Zero fuel pressure @ Shrader, but over 100 PSI at filter
Replies
5
Views
153
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
JD1964
JD1964
LILCBRA
  • Sticky
Shared sales ads (cars, parts, etc that are NOT your own)
Replies
35
Views
997
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Trogdor
Trogdor
Top Bottom
Forums
Menu