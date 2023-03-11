Progress Thread My little pony

It's been a long long time since I joined this forum. I bought the car as a roller in 2015, I replaced the heater core, bought a 408w Longblock from Woody, and then got distracted racing Enduro on my dirtbike (so fun). The last year I've been back working on the fox. I dropped the engine in (had to notch the K-member for oil pan clearance), got my PS,AC, and pulleys mounted. I have an Edelbrock performer rpm that was given to me and the lower is mounted. This week I've been looking around for rusty spots on the undercarriage and using KBS rust sealer on it.

What's been done already:
6 point welded in cage
Battery relocation with kill switch
SN95 5 lug and disc brake conversion
Bullet wheels
Adjustable suspension
SSM rear control arms
3.55 rear
Line lock
X3Z with Tweecer RT
408 Windsor (build sheet and cam card attached)
BBK shorty 351 swap headers
Ram clutch and explosion proof bellhousing

The hold up:
Cash!
Tremec TKX
3g alternator
Pinion seal
The list is long lol
 

My 331 makes 460+ fwhp and the 42’s are handling it fine. Get a 90mm Lightning MAF as every good tuner knows the transfer function for them. If it were me I would go with either an Aeromotive 340 lph or a Walbro GSS351G3 350 lph in-tank pump:


It is suggested to wire a separate relay for a pump of this size due to the amp draw being high enough the stock wiring really isn't up to the task.
 
I got this intake years ago and I did find the original act that used to be on the car and it's the same size...
 

The 3884 351 lowers where cast for the truck uppers, either plug it and run it in another location or make a 90* adapter, the China clone did the same thing with the act on the 5.8 lowers. Have a typhoon copy 5.8 lower sitting in a box in the garage
 
if efi intakes where not a total pita to buy new now since most are discontinued or in foundry jail. I'd say sell it and get a Tfs 351r or victor, even a carb style efi upper or hi ram if your doing the terminator x stuff. an rpm 1 without a ton of work on 408 Windsor with those heads will be a choke point with out forced induction. Probably will peak at 5k max
 
I have one that will flow what you need but it was not cheap...

7CE15068-0547-46F1-8CD8-16A62D8FCE05.jpg


You may want to talk to TMoss and see if he can make that upper and lower flow enough for your combo. Might be less money than selling and buying another intake. By no means am I saying it will just worth looking into IMO.
 
I was just trying to get it running and broken in with what I have from the previous owner. I still have a ton of money I need to find to finish it. Once it's running and broken in then I will be chasing more power. I know it's a small intake but it should get me up and running until I get the hang of the car. I'm hoping to get the transmission early fall.
 
See if the act fits in any ports on the upper then or if its clears with the upper in that location without a spacer can't remember if the rpm 1 had a 3/8 npt boss or not on it..... Fixing a couple old intakes myself since there so hard to find now, ordered a cheap sae helicoil kit off amazom to fix some fuber threads, shows up a day late and its a damn metric kit lol... All ready have npt tap sets... Drill and taps sets only like 12 bucks these days for 3/8npt and 27/64 drill bit if you need to buy one.
 
AeroCoupe said:
I have one that will flow what you need but it was not cheap...

7CE15068-0547-46F1-8CD8-16A62D8FCE05.jpg


You may want to talk to TMoss and see if he can make that upper and lower flow enough for your combo. Might be less money than selling and buying another intake. By no means am I saying it will just worth looking into IMO.
Click to expand...
Probably better off selling it to a truck guy looking for a torque motor vs porting, not saying any thing against tmoss but so many better intakes out there for a stroked Windsor that that old design and that's a lot of grinding to open one up, they work ok with boost but na there going to choke it badly. the lowers can be made to work with the rpm II upper though but not much better.
 
  • Like
Reactions: 1 user
