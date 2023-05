It's been a long long time since I joined this forum. I bought the car as a roller in 2015, I replaced the heater core, bought a 408w Longblock from Woody, and then got distracted racing Enduro on my dirtbike (so fun). The last year I've been back working on the fox. I dropped the engine in (had to notch the K-member for oil pan clearance), got my PS,AC, and pulleys mounted. I have an Edelbrock performer rpm that was given to me and the lower is mounted. This week I've been looking around for rusty spots on the undercarriage and using KBS rust sealer on it.What's been done already:6 point welded in cageBattery relocation with kill switchSN95 5 lug and disc brake conversionBullet wheelsAdjustable suspensionSSM rear control arms3.55 rearLine lockX3Z with Tweecer RT408 Windsor (build sheet and cam card attached) BBK shorty 351 swap headersRam clutch and explosion proof bellhousingThe hold up:Cash!Tremec TKX3g alternatorPinion sealThe list is long lol