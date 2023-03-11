See if the act fits in any ports on the upper then or if its clears with the upper in that location without a spacer can't remember if the rpm 1 had a 3/8 npt boss or not on it..... Fixing a couple old intakes myself since there so hard to find now, ordered a cheap sae helicoil kit off amazom to fix some fuber threads, shows up a day late and its a damn metric kit lol... All ready have npt tap sets... Drill and taps sets only like 12 bucks these days for 3/8npt and 27/64 drill bit if you need to buy one.