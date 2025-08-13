My Radio and AC went out after I changed new battery and replaced the alternator on my mustang 2014 GT

J

jaygotti

New Member
Aug 13, 2025
1
0
1
Bakersfield
#1
I recently replaced the battery the battery and the alternator brand new before that the radio was working and the AC was pumping hard now neither of them turn on I checked all my relays I checked all the fuses I checked the fuses with a wire to see that it's working they're all alive they're good but what happened was when my when the car was stuck the first time I changed out the battery with my battery and the horse started going off so I took it out real fast and ever since then it started doing


User state: Valid

No matching spam trigger logs were found.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

L
2007 Mustang Battery issues
Replies
0
Views
252
Feedback Area | Testing Zone
LindaLichTower
L
A
Resolved 03 GT Parasitic Draw Fuse 26 (PCM)
Replies
2
Views
372
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
89ripper
89ripper
J
98 GT Alternator will not charge battery.
Replies
4
Views
739
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
johnsadler05
J
F
Electrical From scratch: alternator wiring
Replies
0
Views
122
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
fox racer v2
F
S
Crank no start, I’m stumped!
Replies
9
Views
392
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
Stangaddict
S
Top Bottom
Forums
Menu