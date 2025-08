Need Some Help - T5 Package Pricing

"I do not want anyone jumping on here and telling me they will buy it or anything like that as this is not a for sale ad. I am just trying to establish a fair price for all of this and then I will post up a for sale ad."

Okay let me start by saying thisSo this IS NOT an ad nor will I entertain any offers. I just want to see what you guys think is a fair price for the whole package as I really do not to piece it out as that is a huge pain in the ass. I am basically looking at this as its all used albeit its all very low mileage its still used. So what I have is the following:Stock T5 bell housing - P/N E6ZR-6394-AA ( https://lmr.com/item/M6392E/83-93-Mustang-Ford-Racing-T5-Bellhousing - New clutch fork dust cover with bolt ( https://lmr.com/item/LRS-7513AK/1983-93-Mustang-Clutch-Fork-Dust-Cover - New clutch fork - P/N E6ZR-7515-AA ( https://lmr.com/item/LRS-7515AF/82-93-Mustang-oem-ford-50L-Clutch-Fork - New pivot stud ( https://www.hanlonmotorsports.com/product/tremec-pivot-ball-stud-ford/ - OEM bolts for the trans to bell housing ( https://lmr.com/item/HDW-7003A/1983-95-Mustang-T5-Transmission-To-Bellhousing-Bolts RAM PowerGrip Clutch Set ( https://ramclutches.com/product/98794/s really good for a clutch that can hold up to 550 hp. Do I want to drive it everyday in rush hour? No but I would not drive this car in that kind of traffic anyhow.- Pressure plate- Clutch disc- Clutch disc alignment tool- RAM throw out bearingOEM double hump cross member ( https://lmr.com/item/LRS-5059/mustang-transmission-crossmember-adjustable-8293 - Prothane urethane bushings ( https://www.prothanesuspensionparts.com/61603 - New Grade 8 bolts and nylock nuts- Welds on tubes are cut so the cross member slides back and forth on the tubesWorld Class T5 Transmission - I believe it came out of a 1992 car but if you guys think it would be good to get the engineering numbers off of the tail housing and case I can unbox it and do that. So read no ID tag on it anymore.- Pro 5.0 shifter with handle that was never used ( https://www.pro50.com/products/1983-2000-t5-t45-shifter - Stock shifter handle with billet bushings and head head bolts to use on the Pro 5.0- Stock shifter knob ( https://lmr.com/item/LRS-7213B/79-98-Mustang-Stock-Factory-Plastic-Shift-Knob - Prothane transmission mount - all bolting included ( https://www.prothanesuspensionparts.com/61604 - Output shaft yolk that has right at 7,500 miles on it and came off of the Ford Motorsport aluminum driveshaft ( https://performanceparts.ford.com/part/M-4841-B - Transmission had a complete rebuild about two years ago (full Hanlon kit) and has maybe 500 miles on it ( https://www.hanlonmotorsports.com/product/hms-t-5-wc-full-rebuild-kit/ - Cluster shaft has a billet support plate and has had it since 2007 ( https://www.hanlonmotorsports.com/product/hms-t5-cluster-support-plate/ So all of this new would be around $3300. With the trans being pretty fresh I was thinking that $2,000 plus shipping (I really would prefer a somewhat local sale i.e. either local or I would meet someone up to 50 miles or so) for all of it would be a fair price. What do you guys think?