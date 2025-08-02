Need Some Help - T5 Package Pricing

Okay let me start by saying this "I do not want anyone jumping on here and telling me they will buy it or anything like that as this is not a for sale ad. I am just trying to establish a fair price for all of this and then I will post up a for sale ad." So this IS NOT an ad nor will I entertain any offers. I just want to see what you guys think is a fair price for the whole package as I really do not to piece it out as that is a huge pain in the ass. I am basically looking at this as its all used albeit its all very low mileage its still used. So what I have is the following:

Stock T5 bell housing - P/N E6ZR-6394-AA (https://lmr.com/item/M6392E/83-93-Mustang-Ford-Racing-T5-Bellhousing)
- New clutch fork dust cover with bolt (https://lmr.com/item/LRS-7513AK/1983-93-Mustang-Clutch-Fork-Dust-Cover)
- New clutch fork - P/N E6ZR-7515-AA (https://lmr.com/item/LRS-7515AF/82-93-Mustang-oem-ford-50L-Clutch-Fork)
- New pivot stud (https://www.hanlonmotorsports.com/product/tremec-pivot-ball-stud-ford/)
- OEM bolts for the trans to bell housing (https://lmr.com/item/HDW-7003A/1983-95-Mustang-T5-Transmission-To-Bellhousing-Bolts)

RAM PowerGrip Clutch Set (https://ramclutches.com/product/98794/s really good for a clutch that can hold up to 550 hp. Do I want to drive it everyday in rush hour? No but I would not drive this car in that kind of traffic anyhow.
- Pressure plate
- Clutch disc
- Clutch disc alignment tool
- RAM throw out bearing

OEM double hump cross member (https://lmr.com/item/LRS-5059/mustang-transmission-crossmember-adjustable-8293)
- Prothane urethane bushings (https://www.prothanesuspensionparts.com/61603)
- New Grade 8 bolts and nylock nuts
- Welds on tubes are cut so the cross member slides back and forth on the tubes

World Class T5 Transmission - I believe it came out of a 1992 car but if you guys think it would be good to get the engineering numbers off of the tail housing and case I can unbox it and do that. So read no ID tag on it anymore.
- Pro 5.0 shifter with handle that was never used (https://www.pro50.com/products/1983-2000-t5-t45-shifter)
- Stock shifter handle with billet bushings and head head bolts to use on the Pro 5.0
- Stock shifter knob (https://lmr.com/item/LRS-7213B/79-98-Mustang-Stock-Factory-Plastic-Shift-Knob)
- Prothane transmission mount - all bolting included (https://www.prothanesuspensionparts.com/61604)
- Output shaft yolk that has right at 7,500 miles on it and came off of the Ford Motorsport aluminum driveshaft (https://performanceparts.ford.com/part/M-4841-B)
- Transmission had a complete rebuild about two years ago (full Hanlon kit) and has maybe 500 miles on it (https://www.hanlonmotorsports.com/product/hms-t-5-wc-full-rebuild-kit/)
- Cluster shaft has a billet support plate and has had it since 2007 (https://www.hanlonmotorsports.com/product/hms-t5-cluster-support-plate/)

So all of this new would be around $3300. With the trans being pretty fresh I was thinking that $2,000 plus shipping (I really would prefer a somewhat local sale i.e. either local or I would meet someone up to 50 miles or so) for all of it would be a fair price. What do you guys think?
 

