New from NC - need help with a 07 GT

UltraBruin14

Jun 18, 2024
North Carolina
Good day all, new member out of NC and needing some assistance if you can. Back in 2012, while station in Tucson AZ, I let this beauty slip away and I have been regretting it ever since. 2007 GT Premium with a modest host of upgrades. I was the original owner and did the work to her and today found out she is still alive with 200k on the OD. According to Carfax she is still in AZ but it doesn't say anything other than title or registration issued. Long story short Im going to be in AZ end of August and if I can make he mine again that's the goal. Anyone seen this car around the Tucson, Benson area? Know the owner or are you the owner and want to sell?
E7493CE1-120C-4475-B2C1-53584D4F2FA7_1_105_c.jpeg
 

