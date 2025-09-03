New Guy in Texas Any interest in a 2005 Saleen with 2,150 km/1,336 mi??? Got your attention didn't I !!!

Sep 3, 2025
Texas
Howdy All,

New here and trying to help a buddy. Just saw him in Punta Cana for vacation this past August. He lives in Quebec and is a collector. Now his wife wants him to clear out his 'stuff'. Told him I would find a Saleen Blog down here in the US to help him. It is as close to a perfect barn find or garage queen as I have seen. And he has other cars he needs to sell as well but this is a Ford site. Pics for now. And she is back in climate controlled storage.

bullrush


