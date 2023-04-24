New here

  • Sponsors (?)


O

optionizerSS

Member
Apr 23, 2023
20
3
13
IMG_1544.jpg

IMG_1543.jpg

IMG_0464.jpg

IMG_0467.jpg
 
  • Like
Reactions: 1 user
O

optionizerSS

Member
Apr 23, 2023
20
3
13
Thanks!
Look like factory color? You can see a scratch on the right front on the corner of the bumper. Want to touch that up. Gonna get a nice set of tires and wheels for it and thats about it. Not planning any performance upgrades or anything. Want to get a nice set of floormats too
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

3
Hello from Texas
Replies
9
Views
468
The Welcome Wagon
35Z98GT
3
F
Newbie from LaGrangeville, NY
Replies
9
Views
576
The Welcome Wagon
FoMoCo8485
F
BigSlappy
New parts/project car find
Replies
5
Views
363
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Potomus Pete
Potomus Pete
E
For Sale 1992 Mustang LX 5.0 Convertible
Replies
1
Views
597
Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93)
elmo77166
E
R
Newbie here
Replies
4
Views
369
The Welcome Wagon
General karthief
General karthief
Top Bottom
New
Hot
Menu