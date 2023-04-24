Just got home with it. 50 mile drive home. Seems everything works. All gauges working, heat, power windows, wipers and washers, etc. Gas gauge was reading 1/4 tank when I got back home. Filled it up but it only took 8 gallons?
Thanks!
Look like factory color? You can see a scratch on the right front on the corner of the bumper. Want to touch that up. Gonna get a nice set of tires and wheels for it and thats about it. Not planning any performance upgrades or anything. Want to get a nice set of floormats too