New member info

Jul 28, 2025
Sand springs Oklahoma
#1
I live Oklahoma and I have 4 mustangs.

1971 Mach 1 M code medium yellow gold 4 speed
1978 King Cobra black with orange decals 4speed. Project car it’s the photo w the hood up and it’s stripped down as I’m restoring with passion to perfection
1978 King Cobra Bright Red automatic partial project
1978 King Cobra red but suppose to be Dark Brown Metallic automatic this is my daily driver
I’m looking for two more another 71 with ram air option and and a project 71 boss 351. I came close but got some two days before I was flying out to look at it my name is Mila
 

