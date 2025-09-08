New member, long time mustang owner

This is my new member introduction.

I'm a long time mustang guy. Currently own a 73 fastback (351C/TKX), 73 mach1 (351W/4R70W), and 69 coupe (302/T5). In the past, I had a 95GT (302/AODE), as well as a ton of other fords.



Somehow, I never actually owned a fox body. Lots of friends had them growing up. My 95 had the "fox body" EFI 5.0 motor in it. And my 69 has the 302, T5 with a cable clutch, and a 8.8 rear end. It feels a lot like driving a fox. I'm looking at buying a fox station wagon with the goal of turning it into a reliable and fairly mild grocery getter.



The one I'm eyeballing has a 3.8L V6, I believe with a carb, and a C5 transmission. Its a 2 owner car, currently owned by an older gentleman with no internet. Some of the more pristine cars I've gotten over the years were the ones that grandpa had and only used them to go to church on sundays. If this one checks out and ends up following me home, I plan on tinkering with it.



Being that it shares a lot in common with a fox mustang, I'm hoping to be able to use a lot of the aftermarket support. And depending on how the old V6 runs, it may have some sort of a 5.0 in its future.