New Owner: Very Clean 1991 GT Convertible. All original with 21k original Miles. How to make it better?

G

gvanginkel403

New Member
Oct 30, 2025
2
0
0
Houston
#1
Hi Yall

Finally bought my favorite car from my youth - 1991 GT vert 5.0.

The car is an oxford white with perfect original red stripes on an perfect original white leather interior with red dash and carpet. Un-modified, with 31k original miles on it. new top, lenses, tires, mufflers, brakes, battery. --> all to original design premise.
https://bringatrailer.com/listing/1991-ford-mustang-71/

Thing is, its so clean and all original/stock that I don't know if or how to start to make the car better - the way the lightly modded ones were back in the late 90's. I don't want to destroy a clean classic, but also need to make the car a bit better than the natural flaws it had in 1991.

I'm looking for opinions and advice. I have no desire to track or drag the car (its a vert). I just want a semi-regular cruiser and to show my teen kids whats really up from the early 90's. But it needs more fun that the way it is.

Drove the car a few times and it feels and sounds spiritless. I feel it needs less rattle, less shimmy and more exhaust. I want to make no changes to the interior or exterior. Does mechanical and suspension corrections after 34 years pose a value problem for this car?

Unsure how to modify it, to make it match my mental impressions of the 91 GT I drove back in high school.

Thanks Yall.
 

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

G
1983 GLX Convertible 5.0 5-Speed 4BBL 'Barn Find' - 82,000 original miles - Restoration Motivation Needed
Replies
11
Views
3K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Mac131
Mac131
W
SOLD 1991 GT 5sp Convertible Survivor One Owner All Records
Replies
2
Views
1K
Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93)
Whitestone
W
87_LX_5.0
SOLD 2007 Shelby GT $16,500 in PA
Replies
0
Views
2K
S197 Mustangs For Sale (2005-14)
87_LX_5.0
87_LX_5.0
mustangmccance
Progress Thread 89 convertible. summer driver
Replies
40
Views
6K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
darkfader
darkfader
K
New to me 1966 convertible
Replies
2
Views
1K
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
2Blue2
2Blue2
Top Bottom
Forums
Menu