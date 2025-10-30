New Owner: Very Clean 1991 GT Convertible. All original with 21k original Miles. How to make it better?

Hi YallFinally bought my favorite car from my youth - 1991 GT vert 5.0.The car is an oxford white with perfect original red stripes on an perfect original white leather interior with red dash and carpet. Un-modified, with 31k original miles on it. new top, lenses, tires, mufflers, brakes, battery. --> all to original design premise.Thing is, its so clean and all original/stock that I don't know if or how to start to make the car better - the way the lightly modded ones were back in the late 90's. I don't want to destroy a clean classic, but also need to make the car a bit better than the natural flaws it had in 1991.I'm looking for opinions and advice. I have no desire to track or drag the car (its a vert). I just want a semi-regular cruiser and to show my teen kids whats really up from the early 90's. But it needs more fun that the way it is.Drove the car a few times and it feels and sounds spiritless. I feel it needs less rattle, less shimmy and more exhaust. I want to make no changes to the interior or exterior. Does mechanical and suspension corrections after 34 years pose a value problem for this car?Unsure how to modify it, to make it match my mental impressions of the 91 GT I drove back in high school.Thanks Yall.