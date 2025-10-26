Mchabot87
Hi Everyone, Marcel here.
New Owner (2nd overall) of a 1993 GT hatch. 1st owner is family. I've always loved the fox and always wanted one. I had an S550 GT PP before this monster. Haven't physically received it yet but arranging to have it picked up.
Looking to meet new people learn everything I can about the Fox. Has a lot done to it. Not sure if any of y'all can tell me anything about it according to the list that was provided to me.
