Sunday a friend of mine told me about an '88 GT. He said it was a "barn find" I went and looked at it. It is a diamond in the rough. The guy I bought it from bought it as a flip. He said it sat for at least 9 years. He got it running but it doesn't run well. I was able to drive it home but it definitely doesn't run right. It doesn't rev clean / hesitates, and occasionally backfires up through the air intake. When I rev it I can occasionally hear a pistion rattle. The car is pretty much stock from what I can see other than some questionable exhaust work.



The first thing I thought of was it had bad gas in it. The guy I got it from said that it ran out of gas on him and he put 10 gallons of fresh 93 octane in it. I was thinking maybe it has a bad or sticky injector. I was going to change the fuel filter, pull the spark plugs, look at the distributor cap and rotor. I cannot pull the codes because some DA put a 1990+ cluster in it and everything is jacked up relating to the cluster; I will make a separate thread on this.



What would you guys look at?