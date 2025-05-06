Progress Thread New To Me 1988 GT - Running Poorly, Source of Problem Found. Distributor Question

P

pindude80

Apr 8, 2024
Sunday a friend of mine told me about an '88 GT. He said it was a "barn find" I went and looked at it. It is a diamond in the rough. The guy I bought it from bought it as a flip. He said it sat for at least 9 years. He got it running but it doesn't run well. I was able to drive it home but it definitely doesn't run right. It doesn't rev clean / hesitates, and occasionally backfires up through the air intake. When I rev it I can occasionally hear a pistion rattle. The car is pretty much stock from what I can see other than some questionable exhaust work.

The first thing I thought of was it had bad gas in it. The guy I got it from said that it ran out of gas on him and he put 10 gallons of fresh 93 octane in it. I was thinking maybe it has a bad or sticky injector. I was going to change the fuel filter, pull the spark plugs, look at the distributor cap and rotor. I cannot pull the codes because some DA put a 1990+ cluster in it and everything is jacked up relating to the cluster; I will make a separate thread on this.

What would you guys look at?
 

#2
There should be some ports up by the drivers side firewall (near the brake booster) that you can plug a scanner in to read codes. I don't think the cluster matters.

I would definitely go through the entire fuel system with it sitting for that long. Looks clean tho!
 
#3
If I remember correctly 87-88 cars do not have the CEL from the factory. You can still pull codes regardless of the cluster.

jrichker

Electrical Thread 'How To Pull Codes From EEC-IV In 86- 95 5.0 Mustangs'

@Noobz347 - The code dump procedure isn't in the sticky - you may want to add it...



Dump the codes: Codes may be present even if the Check Engine Light (CEL) isn't on.

Dumping the computer diagnostic codes on 86-95 Mustangs

Revised 26-July-2011. Added need to make sure the clutch is pressed when dumping codes.

Codes may be present even if the check engine light hasn’t come on, so be sure to check for them.

Here's the way to dump the computer codes with only a jumper wire or paper clip and the check engine light, or test light or voltmeter. I’ve used it for...
#4
gkomo said:
There should be some ports up by the drivers side firewall (near the brake booster) that you can plug a scanner in to read codes. I don't think the cluster matters.

I would definitely go through the entire fuel system with it sitting for that long. Looks clean tho!
Yep, I do remember the plug you are talking about. I guess I will have to get a code reader. I remember jumping the wires back in the day and counting the Check Engine Light pulses.

I think I am going to drop the fuel tank and look into it or at least start with looking in it with a boroescope.

It is clean, very much a diamond in the rough but a very solid car that hasn't been messed with much. I just put some more pics in the first post.
 
#5
pindude80 said:
Yep, I do remember the plug you are talking about. I guess I will have to get a code reader. I remember jumping the wires back in the day and counting the Check Engine Light pulses.

I think I am going to drop the fuel tank and look into it or at least start with looking in it with a boroescope.

It is clean, very much a diamond in the rough but a very solid car that hasn't been messed with much. I just put some more pics in the first post.
Whats the cap on the oil fill port on the passenger side valve cover? I would also replace the PCV filter/valve as it could be gummed up from sitting so long.
 
#6
AeroCoupe said:
If I remember correctly 87-88 cars do not have the CEL from the factory. You can still pull codes regardless of the cluster.

jrichker

Electrical Thread 'How To Pull Codes From EEC-IV In 86- 95 5.0 Mustangs'

@Noobz347 - The code dump procedure isn't in the sticky - you may want to add it...



Dump the codes: Codes may be present even if the Check Engine Light (CEL) isn't on.

Dumping the computer diagnostic codes on 86-95 Mustangs

Revised 26-July-2011. Added need to make sure the clutch is pressed when dumping codes.

Codes may be present even if the check engine light hasn’t come on, so be sure to check for them.

Here's the way to dump the computer codes with only a jumper wire or paper clip and the check engine light, or test light or voltmeter. I’ve used it for...
I'm not sure if they have a CEL or not; I'll have to check.

I appreciate the link you posted. I will look at it.
I don't remember seeing a CEL; I didn't see one on my other '88 but I thought they pulled the bulb since it was carb swapped. I'll have to look at the cluster on this one.

Thanks for the post about the codes. I just ordered a code reader that displays the actual code number. Back in the day I hated counting the damn flashes.
 
#13
I think I have the running poorly part 95% resolved.

I bought a code scanner from Amazon, the one that displays the number of the code. I was getting ready to run the codes but I got to thinking about the timing. I cleaned the balancer, marked the 0 with a white paint pen and fired her up. I pulled the SPOUT chip and checked the timing. They had it at about 15* AFTER TDC! I changed it to about 10* BTDC and it's a night and day difference in idle quality and rev performance.

I also pulled spark plugs for cylinders 1, 4, 5, and 7. They were all pretty black, see pic. I didn't think to check the gap on 1 and 4 but I checked the gap on cylinders 5 and 7, there were at about .055

Before starting it up yesterday I checked the oil and it looked it was at least 2 quarts over full!

The next things on my list are a fuel filter change, oil and filter change, and new plugs gapped at .044 I will also be checking the trans and rear end fluid.

I do have a question about the distributor. I think it is a tooth off. I wanted to set the base timing at 14 degrees. It was tough to get it at 10 degrees. I think the wiring for the TFI is keeping the distributor body from turning far enough to get more than 10 degrees. I posted a picture of the placement of the distributor after I set it at 10* Does the picture tell you if it's a tooth off by where the TFI module is pointing? I think it is a tooth off and if I'm thinking properly it needs to be rotated one tooth counter-clockwise. What do you guys think?
 

#14
I forgot to mention that I check the PCV. It looked good and rattled when I shook it. I looked at the PCV filter in the lower intake with my mechanic's mirror. It looked good but I will probably change it, or at least take it out and clean it, when I have the upper intake off next.
 
