Making pretty good progress on the car. I changed the oil and filter last night. It needed an oil change badly! I imagine it hadn't been changed since before it was parked so could have been at least 10 years! The oil was very thin and smelled a little like gas. I treated her to some 10W-30 Full Synthetic and a quart of Lucas engine oil treatment.I also changed the fuel filter. The one that was on the car was a Motorcraft and I couldn't blow through it. It might have even been the factory fuel filter.When I was under the car I found out it had been undercoated and is pretty dang clean. I did see where someone screwed up the pinch welds under the floor pans pretty good so I will have to address that at some point. I saw that one of the exhaust flow tubes has quite a few small rust holes in it and that is what is giving me the nasty exhaust sound I hear. Not a big deal. I plan on doing the whole exhaust from the cylinder heads to the bumper.I got the headlights working. Both bulbs were bad! It was kind of bizarre because the filaments looked good in both bulbs. Neither bulb would work on regular or high beam. I had some extras in my bulb collection, popped them in. Now I have headlights.I am going to pull the wheels and inspect the brakes today and hopefully take it on it's first cruise since I brought it home.This weekend I would like to pull the distributor, clock it properly, and clean the engine bay. I'm surprised how much oil sludge and residue there is throughout the whole engine compartment and on the front of the engine. I know the valve covers are leaking so I might try to get them done this weekend. I was thinking of washing the engine and engine bay either right before or right after I change the valve cover gaskets.The question I have for now is about cleaning the engine and engine bay. I was going to take it to a local pay and spray car wash, use the engine cleaner setting and go at it under the hood. I am not going to directly spray the distributor or ignition coil area. Are there any other areas I should avoid spraying directly? I've read on engine cleaning cans to leave the engine running while cleaning. What do you guys think of this? Feel free to share any other engine or engine bay cleaning tips, tricks, recommendations.