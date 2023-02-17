Forced Induction New to me fox that was really sweet 30 years ago and needs ALL THE LOVE! T56 Paxton sat 10+ years! Possibly 70k original miles!

Ford Moore

Jul 29, 2009
Trying to identify the blower first! Either get a rebuild kit or send it off. Runs and drives pretty good. If the dip stick is the correct length it's at least 2 quarts over full . Not milky. Tomorrow is engine flush after draining 2 quarts and changing the filter first. Then change the filter again and the oil. Then plugs once I figure out the right plugs. If I can use NGK 6510s that would be awesome because I have like 40 of them. I read something about blower atf? I'm guessing this one is not SL and oil feed from the pump that I said gives boost juice? Probably riddled with vacuum leaks boost gauge stayed at 0. Didn't floor it for obvious reasons but half throttle in 2nd I'd expect it to move a little bit. Shifts smooth and did I mention T56? Any advice about this older stuff would be appreciated!
 

Ford Moore

Jul 29, 2009
Looks like sn 89 or 92 it's all about fluid cooling and that explains the tilton pump that was never installed. I'm guessing since it's a 90 it was swapped to speed density. Leaning towards removing it and going na until I find a better boost solution. Not trying to set the world on fire 300 350 hp without worrying about intake temps and old electronics preferred.
 
