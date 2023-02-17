



Trying to identify the blower first! Either get a rebuild kit or send it off. Runs and drives pretty good. If the dip stick is the correct length it's at least 2 quarts over full . Not milky. Tomorrow is engine flush after draining 2 quarts and changing the filter first. Then change the filter again and the oil. Then plugs once I figure out the right plugs. If I can use NGK 6510s that would be awesome because I have like 40 of them. I read something about blower atf? I'm guessing this one is not SL and oil feed from the pump that I said gives boost juice? Probably riddled with vacuum leaks boost gauge stayed at 0. Didn't floor it for obvious reasons but half throttle in 2nd I'd expect it to move a little bit. Shifts smooth and did I mention T56? Any advice about this older stuff would be appreciated!