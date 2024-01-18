Nice Sn95. 100k miles. But burn.

Hey folks.
I have a 1995 Ford Mustang GT black convertible. 5.0 all original equipment.

I’m having an issue that is burning powertrain control module. My original module blew At an idle while waiting on food. Car didn’t run hot, wasn’t noticeably hotter. The car shut off and was hard to get fired up. The engine pooted very low rpm. Got it home with no power.
The way I remember it I lost battery while turning in or another hiccup that caused the car needing to be cranked again. But had a dead battery. Low crank. Charged it finally got it back. From then on there has been this problem intermittently. It’s not drivable and will fowl plugs while trying to diagnose it. For sure. When the Engine Light is on the car has no power. Also when the light is on the fan comes with the key switch. When not acting up it runs and runs smooth for a little while. I came to the original ccrm and it was burned (#1 picture). Low fan relay looks to be the burned area. Fast forward and I replaced the ccrm thinking that capacitor you see leaked and caused damage. Now I have the same problem off and on. Fine one minute Not fine and check engine light is on the next. Car has never ran hot. Fan on as long as check engine is on. May have heard clicking in the New power train control relay module. I have noticed click with check engine on and off. Light flashes as sudden as click/fan. When car is only switched on with that new ccrm. Before.
I opened new ccrm that I replaced and there is signs of burning or heat here as well. (2nd and 3rd picture)
ECM computer looks to be fine though. (4th picture)

We really need helpful ideas and information for this car.
 

