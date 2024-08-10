The HO kit consists of a larger one peice 8 rib crank pulley, new 8 rib 3.31 blower pulley, an aluminum pressure pipe with the Bosch bypass valve, a T-Rex in line fuel pump and the MSD6btm. That stuff all went together without a hitch. I'll focus on the stuff outside of the kit.An area I was concerned with was blowby. I'm currently not running extreme boost levels. I'm looking to keep it under 10. However I don't want to worry about blowing out any gaskets and seals so I did some preventive work to alleviate any concerns.To make my sealed PCV system boost ready I used two UPR catch cans. One mounts to the firewall mear the evaporator just under the A/C line. It's dark in the pic below. It's for the PCV. It's a fairly simple set up, I used one of the 3/8" UPR pro series one way check valves to prevent any pressure from going into the crankcase under boost. These are nice check valves. They flow very well and require hardly any vacuum to open. Some of the other ones I tried were very restrictive.The second catch can mounts to the shock tower. This goes between the oil filler tube and the supercharger inlet at the power pipe, after the MAF. Under normal driving it will act like traditional intake flowing metered air into the engine. I used the catch can to avoid any possibility of blow by oil to get into the SC while under boost.You can see the check valve just next to the EGR valve.The UPR power pipe has no provision for this. To make one I drilled a hole in the plastic portion and threaded it witn a NPT tap amd sealed the threade with tread sealant. (The vortech elbow does have a provision it can be seen in the video above)I installed remote drains for the catch cans. That way I don't have to try and unthread the body to drain them. I mounted the drains under the radiator support with existing screws for the air deflector. I just cut a few pieces of steel and drilled and tapped them for the shut off valves.I can reach under and drain them real easy. So far the supercharger inlet catch can hasn't accumulated any oil which is what i figured as the oil filler neck is baffled. It's mostly just to be safe. The PCV catch does accumulate a bit.I replaced the oil fill cap with a screw in UPR pressure relieve. This has an air filter on it to catch any oil if there is any blow by escaping. It uses a one way check valve so it is shut under vacuum or any non pressure situation. That way it doenst act as a vacuum leak amd plays nice with the MAF. In the event there is a spike in pressure from blowby it will vent to atmosphere. It's sort of like a safety net. So far it hasn't shown any signs of anything escaping. It's clean as a whistle. So I'm thinking my PCV system is working well.