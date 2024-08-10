Newer member here. I've been learning alot from this site and really enjoy reading everyone's build threads. So I thought I'd start one of my own.
I'm pretty far along with it now. So I'll update when I get time to get caught up to current.
When I was younger I worked as a mechanic at a local Ford dealer. I went through a program called the ASSET program. It was at a community college for training and then alternate work at the dealer. This was in 93. So when I was there foxes were still being sold new. I totally remember being infatuated with a red Cobra.
Fast forward a few decades and I had the itch for another fox. They are tough to find here in NY. At least unmolested clean examples. I looked at probably 2 dozen until I found my car two years ago.
I found a 50k mile 1990 GT that was really clean. It had a oil leak from the rear main area, and the original paint was heavily oxidized. I've done several paint restorations but I wasn't sure about this one. Other than that it was original down to the plugs and date stamped plug wires.
So I hauled it home. A perfect project car that no one had ever been into before.
From a distance (and in the rain) it looked pretty decent. But once you got close you could see the oxidation. This picture was after i tried a spot to see how deep it went. It was oxidation along with what looked like heavy acid rain etching.
To restore the paint i needed to wet sand the entire car. The only way to do it right is disassemble. I removed the spoiler, windshield and back glass window trim, mirrors, door windor trim, door lock cylinders cowl vent and pretty much everything I could. I also pulled the rear quarter windows as the trim was showing its age.
Then I wet sanded the entire car with 4 different grits. This took about 30 hours. Afterward I polished it with 3m perfect it machine polish. 3 grits and various pads.
This is the result
I refinished the rear quarter glass molding and all the window trim, mirrors, and antenna cover with SEM trim black.
During the paint restoration stage I also did "phase one", which was get it comfortable to drive and replace the aging consumables.
Engine / trans
-Motorcraft plugs
-Motorcraft wires
-Motorcraft cap and rotor
-Motorcraft coil
-fuel filter
-Steeda triaxis shifter/ white shift ball
Suspension
- 17"×8 Pony wheels w/ Nitto 245/45/17 front
- 17"×9 Pony wheels w/ Nitto 275/40/17
-Ford performance coil springs
-New spring isolators
-Sway bar bushing and links
-Koni STRT struts/ shocks/ quads
-Maximum Motorsports HD LCA's
I pretty much gave it a good look over and did all the basic stuff like brakes, wheel bearings and stuff.
I also found some Ford NOS 5.0 badges to replace the originals which I removed to clean up the paint.
I dove it like this for a summer.
