I have read all (that I could find) the threads and checked the usual suspects, I swear. Here is the list so far:vacuum line under the dash from (a/c) to check valve.-I ran a fresh vac line from the tree to the far side of the car. The check valve is gone so is AC so I connected the vac line directly to the hose going into the firewall. inspected that hose nub and all looked in tact.-I checked the yellow vac line under the dash that hooks to a canister, it is in tact and securley attched.-I checked the vac manifold plug (transulcent gummy block connector under the dash.-I checked the red, blue, white, and black vac hose lines behind the center consule leading to the controls, securley attached.-I checked the vents are open at the dialsWhat is next?just trying to get the vents working, fan still runs strongFYI: The previous owner removed the A/C lines, the expansion valve, and dryer. The compressor, condenser and evaproator are still in the car but of doubious functionality. Thinking some day I may get a old system and reinstall but right now just trying to get vents working for summer. I typically only drive it in town and with the windows down for summer but not always able.Thanks, there is not a "surging idle checklist" for this issue from what I have read, its always the vac line. I do not think it is in this case.