Hi first time posting. I have a confusing headache of a problem that I can't figure out. I have a n/a 2.3 engine and a4ld trans from what I believe was a 1993 mustang in a Joyner frame. It cranks but won't start, fuel injectors aren't getting a pulse. Here are the details:
Spark: tests good, bright spark using basic spark plug tester
Compression: 1-182, 2-184, 3-184, 4-182
Fuel injectors: 14.4 ohm readings for all 4
Timing marks line up with timing cover marks
Noid test: nothing during crank until key is released then light will blink one time.
Ecm: tried swapping with a good one, no change
Pip from crankshaft: not sure what it's supposed to be reading but voltage changes as engine is cranked by hand. 0.00 ohm reading wire has continuity.
Pip into icrm: same as above
Pip out of icrm: same as above
Constant 12v at fuel injectors until cranking starts then voltage drops
I have a wire going from the bottom left screw on the icrm to the neg battery terminal
Tps: tests a little high when closed 1.1 but goes to 4.16 wot
Grounds are all good
Pulled codes, most related to emissions system (don't have) and power steering (need to fix/delete). But I have a 522 which is vehicle is not in park during koeo self test. Would this keep the car from starting?
Tested park neutral switch, seems to be working fine. Tried bypassing, still get code.
Any ideas what's going on? Thanks in advance for any help, I've been going in circles trying to get this thing running again for a while.
